Jr. Avs Receive Memorable Send-Off to 2025 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament

Team to Participate in Minor Hockey’s Most Prestigious Tournament

707356917-ca-2425-jravs-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

One goal.

That’s all that separated the Boulder Hockey Club 12U-AA squad from a trip to the 2025 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.

Boulder was one of eight teams that participated in the Avalanche International Qualifier in November with the opportunity to represent the Colorado Avalanche as the Jr. Avs at the Quebec Pee-Wee International Tournament.

Down a pair of goals in the final game of the Avalanche International Qualifier, Boulder scored twice with their goalie pulled, at 18:28 and 19:18 of the third period, to force overtime. After neither team scored in the first overtime, Sieger Gilhooly punched Boulder’s ticket to Quebec with 3:45 left in the second overtime.

The Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournament, minor hockey’s most prestigious tournament, consists of 120 teams from around the world. Among the players who have participated in this tournament over its previous 64 iterations, 1,385 have gone on to play in either the NHL or the now defunct World Hockey Association (WHA). Five of those 1,385 currently play for the Avalanche.

Quebec International Pee Wee Tournament Alumni Currently on the Avalanche Roster

Player
Team
Year
Miles Wood
Middlesex Islanders
2007
Jonathan Drouin 
Sélects du Nord 
2008
Samuel Girard 
Lac-St-Jean 
2011
Martin Necas
Chomutov 
2012
Jack Drury
Chicago Mission
2013

The Jr. Avs were rewarded with two memorable days at Ball Arena leading up to their once-in-a lifetime trip.

On January 27th, the Jr. Avs arrived at Ball Arena to the surprise that the Avalanche’s locker room was transformed into the Jr. Avs’ room. The players had their own nameplates, jerseys, and gear set up just like the Avalanche, and received head-to-toe fitted gear, both home and away, to keep.

That was just the beginning.

Four days later, as the Avalanche hosted the St. Louis Blues, the Jr. Avs took the ice at Ball Arena for a skate an hour before the Burgundy and Blue had their morning skate. While on the ice, the Jr. Avs took a professional team photo and were able to have their own morning skate on Ball Arena Ice. After morning skate, the Jr. Avs had the chance to meet and chat with the Avalanche players in the locker room before the two groups combined for a picture and the Jr. Avs gave their favorite players hand-written letters.

Later that afternoon, the Jr. Avs returned to Ball Arena and met with Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland to sign contracts, committing to positively representing the team.

By signing this contract, I am committing to represent the Colorado Avalanche and the team brand to the highest standard while competing in the 2025 Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournament. I will treat the Colorado Avalanche team representatives, my coaches, teammates, billet families, opponents, referees and anyone I meet with the utmost respect. I will be a team player and work hard on and off the ice. I will compete to the best of my ability in each and every practice, exhibition and game. While wearing the “A”, I will display the qualities set forth by the Colorado Avalanche organization consisting of teamwork, sportsmanship and discipline.

Before the Avalanche took on the Blues, the Jr. Avs were honored before the anthem and stayed on the ice during The Star-Spangled Banner.

To conclude this incredible day, the Jr. Avs were able to watch the game in a suite at Ball Arena as one final reward before heading off to Quebec.

Good luck to the Jr. Avs who head to Quebec on February 10th and begin play on February 13th!

To learn more about the 2025 Jr. Avs roster, click here.

