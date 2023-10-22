News Feed

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Game Preview COL @ SEA 10-17-23

Battling With the Kraken
Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout 

Game Preview COL @ SJS 10-14-23

Swimming With the Sharks
Rantanen has 4 points, Avalanche top Kings in opener

Avalanche Claim Ivan Prosvetov Off Waivers

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 3

NHL National Broadcast Schedule

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 2

Avalanche Signs Matt Stienburg

2023-24 Avalanche Training Camp Schedule Announced

Steve Konowalchuk named Colorado Eagles Associate Head Coach

Avalanche Re-Signs Ben Meyers

Avalanche Signs Nikolai Kovalenko

Avalanche to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ross Colton Signed to Four-Year Deal

Aaron Schneekloth Named Colorado Eagles Head Coach

O’Connor scores again, Avalanche top Hurricanes for 5th straight win

By Ryan Boulding NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Logan O'Connor scored a short-handed goal in his third straight game, and the Colorado Avalanche won their fifth in a row to remain undefeated, 6-4 against the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena on Saturday.

O’Connor became the first player in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques franchise history to have each of his first three goals in a season come while short-handed. He also had an assist.

Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Johansen and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (5-0-0). Alexandar Georgiev made 23 saves.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jaccob Slavin each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (3-3-0), who are 2-3-0 entering the final game of a six-game road trip. Pyotr Kochetkov made 22 saves.

Kotkaniemi gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 16:09 of the first period when he scored on a centering pass from between the circles.

Johansen tied it 1-1 on the power play at 19:54 after redirecting a crossing pass from MacKinnon with his skate at the back side of the net.

O’Connor put Colorado ahead 2-1 at 1:57 of the second period, scoring short-handed when he split the defense and backhanded the puck off Kochetkov and in.

Burns tied it 2-2 at 9:17 while on the power play when he beat Georgiev over the shoulder with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Bunting gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead at 10:42 off the second period after gathering a loose rebound, turning, and shooting it over the leg of Georgiev.

Fredrik Olofsson tied it 2-2 at 12:21 when the beat Kochetkov over the glove with a snap shot.

Lehkonen put the Avalanche ahead 4-3 at 14:10 with a power-play goal.

MacKinnon extended it to 5-3 at 15:57 of the second when he scored on a centering pass from Lehkonen from between the circles. Rantanen pushed it to 6-3 at 19:35 on the power play.

Slavin scored on a slap shot from above the left circle at 12:26 of the third period for the 6-4 final.