A Duel with the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (25-21-3) @ Colorado Avalanche (34-5-8)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche continues its homestand with a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. This is the second of three regular-season meetings between the teams, as the Avalanche defeated the Ducks 4-1 in Denver on November 11th, and they’ll meet in Anaheim on March 3rd.

Latest Result (COL): WSH 2, COL 5

Latest Result (ANA): NYR 3, ANA 5

Monday Victory

The Avalanche defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Ball Arena on Monday. Nathan MacKinnon recorded a two-goal, one-assist game to become the 70th player in NHL history to reach the 1,100-point milestone. Parker Kelly, Victor Olofsson and Artturi Lehkonen all added a tally for the Avs, while Martin Necas posted two assists and Scott Wedgewood stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced. At 5:54 of the first period, Kelly opened the scoring with his career-best ninth goal of the season via a deflection on Cale Makar’s shot from the point. Washington’s Jakob Chychrun tied the game via a power-play goal with a shot from the point at 7:27 of the first period. MacKinnon gave the Avs a 2-1 lead on the power play at 7:03 of the second period with his 37th goal of the season via a right-circle shot off the rush. Colorado doubled its lead at 15:58 of the second period when Olofsson scored his ninth goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep off a rebound. Ethen Frank scored for Washington to make it 3-2 at 16:15 of the second period via a shot from the doorstep. At 11:04 of the third period, the Avs momentarily took a 4-2 lead when Makar scored, but the goal was taken off the board after a successful Washington challenge for goaltender interference. Lehkonen gave the Avs a 4-2 lead at 12:32 of the third period with his 16th goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep set up by MacKinnon. With the assist on the goal, MacKinnon recorded his 314th-career multi-point game and passed Peter Stastny for the second most in franchise history. MacKinnon made it 5-2 with his second goal of the game and 38th of the season via a shot from the doorstep set up by Necas.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (38) while ranking tied for first in points (85) and fourth in assists (47).

All Hail Cale

Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (54) while ranking tied for second in assists (40) and third in goals (14) by blueliners. Among all NHL skaters, he’s tied for eighth in assists.

Marty Party

Necas is tied for eighth in the NHL in points (60).

Series History

In 113 previous regular-season games against the Ducks, the Avalanche has a record of 58-35-7-13.

Defended Home Ice

The Ducks defeated the New York Rangers 5-3 at Honda Center on Monday. In the first period, New York’s Matthew Robertson opened the scoring at 4:00 before Anaheim’s Mason McTavish tied the game at 11:31. Artemi Panarin gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead on the power play at 4:03 of the second period. The Ducks tied the game when Jeffrey Viel scored at 8:29 of the middle frame before Alex Killorn gave Anaheim a 3-2 lead on the power play at 18:02 of the second period. Cutter Gauthier gave Anaheim a 4-2 lead at 1:01 of the third period before New York’s Vladislav Gavrikov scored a power-play goal at 7:11 of the final frame to make it 3-2. At 19:24 of the third period, Gauthier scored an empty-net goal to give the Ducks a 5-3 lead.

Doing Work Against the Ducks

MacKinnon has posted 47 points (17g/30a) in 35 games against the Ducks.

In 17 contests against Anaheim, Makar has registered 18 points (2g/16a).

Brock Nelson has recorded 15 points (9g/6a) in 23 games against the Ducks.

Scoring in Southern California

Gauthier leads the Ducks in goals (22), is tied for second on the team in points (42) and ranks fifth in assists (20).

Beckett Sennecke is tied for third on the Ducks in goals (15) and ranks fourth on the team in points (38) and assists (23).

Jackson LaCombe is third on the Ducks in assists (25) and fifth in points (31).

A Numbers Game

12

On Monday, MacKinnon posted the 12th multi-goal game of 2025-26 matched Joe Sakic’s single-season record set in 1995-96 for the most such contests in a campaign in Avalanche team history (since 1995-96).

4.54

Colorado’s 4.54 goals per game at home are the most in the NHL.

32

The Avalanche has allowed an NHL-fewest 32 five-on-five goals at home.

Quote That Left a Mark

"When you're around him every day, and see how he works, and how professional he is and how dialed in he is in every aspect of his career, it doesn't shock me at all. But when you just kind of sit back and look at the numbers and how consistent he's able to produce and still play hard on the defensive side of the puck, there's not much he's lacking in his game, right? So, when you kind of take a bird's-eye view of it, he impresses me every day. And he shocks me every day. But, like anything else, if you're around it every day, you sort of come to expect it. [It] doesn't make it any easier for him to continue to do that, you just kind of expect like, 'well why didn't he get three points tonight?' It's kind of where it's at. He's had a hell of a career to this point, and there's no signs of him slowing down. I'm sure he's well on his way to another however many points he's gonna get."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar when asked if there's anything Nathan MacKinnon does that surprises him