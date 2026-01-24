Avalanche Falls to Flyers 7-3

Defeat at Home
The Avalanche lost 7-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers at Ball Arena on Friday. Parker Kelly, Victor Olofsson and Cale Makar scored for Colorado, while Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas each posted two assists.
Kelly, Olofsson, Makar Score for Colorado
The Avalanche lost 7-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers at Ball Arena on Friday. Parker Kelly, Victor Olofsson and Cale Makar scored for Colorado, while Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas each posted two assists.
Philadelphia's Owen Tippett opened the scoring at 15:02 of the first period via a right-circle wrist shot.
Denver Barkey gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead on the power play at 18:57 of the first period via a right-circle shot.
The Avs cut its deficit to one at 7:17 of the second period when Kelly scored his 10th goal of the season via a backhand shot from the right doorstep off the rebound created by Jack Ahcan's shot from the slot.
Olofsson tied the game at 10:29 of the middle frame with his 10th goal of the season via a left-circle wrist shot.
Bobby Brink gave the Flyers a 3-2 lead at 11:01 of the second period with a shot from the doorstep.
At 12:12 of the second period, Makar tied the game with his 15th goal of the season via a right-circle shot.
The Flyers took a 4-3 lead at 56 seconds of the third period when Tippett scored his second of the game via a shot from the left circle.
Matvei Michkov made it 5-3 at 2:00 of the third period with a deflection from the bottom of the right circle.
Tippett completed his hat trick with a shorthanded breakaway goal at 10:24 of the third period to make it 6-3.
Philadelphia took a 7-3 lead when Michkov scored an empty-net goal at 16:52 of the third period.
The Avalanche begins a four-game road trip on Sunday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 11:30 a.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+, NHL Network and Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM.