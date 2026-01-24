Avalanche Falls to Flyers 7-3

How It Happened

Philadelphia's Owen Tippett opened the scoring at 15:02 of the first period via a right-circle wrist shot.

Denver Barkey gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead on the power play at 18:57 of the first period via a right-circle shot.

The Avs cut its deficit to one at 7:17 of the second period when Kelly scored his 10th goal of the season via a backhand shot from the right doorstep off the rebound created by Jack Ahcan's shot from the slot.