Avalanche Falls 2-1 to Ducks in Shootout

Picked Up a Point

Artturi Lehkonen's goal with 3:39 left in the regulation helped the Avalanche record a point in a 2-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Brock Nelson and Brent Burns each posted an assist for Colorado, while Scott Wedgewood stopped 15 of the 16 shots he faced.

“I thought we were pretty all over it," Nelson said about the game. "[We] didn’t really give them a whole lot. They maybe had one or two little flurries, but we [played] pretty well, [and] had our fair share of looks. We just couldn’t get one in, couldn’t crack it and get momentum and kind of roll with it. I thought we did a lot of good things.”