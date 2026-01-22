Avalanche Falls 2-1 to Ducks in Shootout

Lehkonen Scores for Colorado

CA-2526-recap-home-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Picked Up a Point

Artturi Lehkonen's goal with 3:39 left in the regulation helped the Avalanche record a point in a 2-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Brock Nelson and Brent Burns each posted an assist for Colorado, while Scott Wedgewood stopped 15 of the 16 shots he faced.

“I thought we were pretty all over it," Nelson said about the game. "[We] didn’t really give them a whole lot. They maybe had one or two little flurries, but we [played] pretty well, [and] had our fair share of looks. We just couldn’t get one in, couldn’t crack it and get momentum and kind of roll with it. I thought we did a lot of good things.”

How It Happened

Anaheim's Jeffrey Viel opened the scoring at 1:27 of the second period with a left-circle shot off the rush.

Lehkonen tied the game at 16:21 of the third period with his 17th goal of the season via a right-circle one-timer set up by Brock Nelson's cross-ice feed.

In the shootout, Anaheim's Mikael Granlund and Cutter Gauthier scored in the first and third rounds, respectively.

Next Up

The Avalanche concludes its homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday on Altitude2, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

