MacKinnon Records 1,100th NHL Point as Avalanche Defeats Capitals 5-2

Milestone Monday

Nathan MacKinnon became the 70th player in NHL history to join the 1,110-point club with a two-goal, one-assist game to help the Avalanche defeat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Monday at Ball Arena. Parker Kelly, Victor Olofsson and Artturi Lehkonen all added tallies for Colorado, while Martin Necas posted two assists. In net for the Avalanche, Scott Wedgewood stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced.

"I liked [our effort the whole game]," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "And [the] mentality and commitment to check the right way."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 34-5-8.