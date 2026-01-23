Friday Against the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (23-17-9) @ Colorado Avalanche (34-5-9)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude2, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche hosts the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday to conclude its seven-game homestand. This is the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams, as the Avalanche defeated the Flyers 3-2 in Philadelphia on December 7th.

Latest Result (COL): ANA 2, COL 1 (SO)

Latest Result (PHI): PHI 4, UTA 5 (OT)

Defeat in a Shootout

The Avalanche lost 2-1 in a shootout to the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Artturi Lehkonen scored Colorado’s goal while Brock Nelson and Brent Burns each picked up an assist. In net for the Avs, Scott Wedgewood stopped 15 of the 16 shots he faced. Anaheim’s Jeffrey Viel opened the scoring at 1:27 of the second period with a left-circle shot off the rush. Lehkonen tied the game at 16:21 of the third period with his 17th goal of the season via a shot from the bottom of the right circle set up by Nelson’s cross-ice feed. In the shootout, Anaheim’s Mikael Granlund and Cutter Gauthier scored goals in the first and third rounds, respectively.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (38) while being tied for first in points (85) and fourth in assists (47).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (54) while ranking third in assists (40) and goals by blueliners (14).

Marty Party

Martin Necas is 10th in the NHL in points (60).

Series History

In 46 previous regular-season games against the Flyers, the Avalanche has a record of 27-13-4-2.

Overtime in Utah

The Flyers lost 5-4 in overtime to the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Wednesday. In the first period, the Flyers took a 2-0 lead after goals from Cam York at 30 seconds and Christian Dvorak at 4:36. Bobby Brink gave the Flyers a 3-0 lead with a power-play goal at 58 seconds of the middle frame. The Mammoth made it a 3-2 game after second-period goals from JJ Peterka at 5:35 and Lawson Crouse at 6:11. Dvorak made it 4-2 with a power-play at 10:28 of the second period. The Mammoth tied the game after third-period goals from Barrett Hayton on the power play at 12:47 and Clayton Keller at 19:25. Keller scored the game-winning goal at 2:01 of overtime.

Filling the Stat Sheet Against the Flyers

MacKinnon has posted 19 points (6g/13a) in 21 games against the Flyers.

In 10 contests against Philadelphia, Makar has recorded nine points (5g/4a).

Necas has registered 15 points (3g/12a) in 19 games against the Flyers.

Scoring in South Philly

Trevor Zegras leads the Flyers in points (46) and goals (19) while ranking tied for first in assists (27).

Travis Konecny is second on the Flyers in points (44) and goals (17) while ranking tied for first in assists (27).

Dvorak is third on the Flyers in points (32), is tied for third in assists (20) and tied for fourth in goals (12).

A Numbers Game

.916

Colorado .916% team save percentage is the best in the NHL.

57

Colorado has posted an NHL-best 57 first-period goals.

28

The Avalanche has allowed an NHL-fewest 28 third-period goals.

Quote That Left a Mark

“I liked him. I liked him a lot. I think Victor’s been playing [a] real good, solid 200-foot game. He’s started to chip in a little bit here offensively."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on putting Victor Olofsson on a line with Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas in Wednesday’s game