NHL Announces National TV Schedule

By Colorado Avalanche
The National Hockey League announced today that the following Colorado Avalanche games in the 2024-25 regular season will be nationally broadcasted on the ESPN and TNT networks:

U.S. National Broadcasts

Oct. 9 at Vegas – TNT

Oct. 16 vs. Boston – TNT

Oct. 22 at Seattle – ESPN

Nov. 13 vs. Los Angeles – TNT Nov. 27 vs. Vegas – TNT*

Nov. 29 at Dallas – TNT

Dec. 27 at Utah – ESPN2

Jan. 8 at Chicago – TNT*

Jan. 16 vs. Edmonton – ESPN

Jan. 28 at NY Islanders – ESPN+/Hulu

March 11 at Minnesota – ESPN+/Hulu

March 16 vs. Dallas – TNT*

March 19 at Toronto – TNT

March 27 vs. Los Angeles – ESPN

April 2 at Chicago – TNT*

April 8 vs. Vegas – ESPN

April 13 at Anaheim – ESPN

*Available on RSN with the national broadcast blacked out.

Additionally, the following time changes have been made to eight Colorado games:

Oct. 20 at San Jose - start time changed from 2:00 p.m. MT to 6:00 p.m. MT (previously announced)

Oct. 22 at Seattle - start time changed from 8:30 p.m. MT to 6:30 p.m. MT

Nov. 29 at Dallas - start time changed from 6:30 p.m. MT to 7:00 p.m. MT

Dec. 27 at Utah - start time changed from 7:00 p.m. MT to 7:30 p.m. MT

March 6 vs. San Jose - start time changed from 7:30 p.m. MT to 7:00 p.m. MT

March 27 vs. Los Angeles - start time changed from 7:00 p.m. MT to 8:00 p.m. MT

April 8 vs. Vegas - start time changed from 8:00 p.m. MT to 7:30 p.m. MT

April 13 at Anaheim - start time changed from 6:00 p.m. MT to 8:00 p.m. MT

