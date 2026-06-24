Nathan MacKinnon Enters Exclusive Club After “Rocket”-Winning Season

In addition to leading the NHL in goals, MacKinnon posted a League-high 42 even-strength goals and 97 even-strength points, the latter of the two being the most in a season by a player since Wayne Gretzky’s 103 in 1990-91. MacKinnon also finished third in the NHL in points (127) and tied for third in assists (74).

MacKinnon’s stellar performance helped the Avalanche win the Central Division and Presidents’ Trophy while advancing to the Western Conference Final. His incredible season resulted in him being voted a Hart Memorial Trophy finalist for the fifth time in his career.

The 2025-26 season was filled with milestones for MacKinnon, who became the Avalanche’s all-time leader in points (1,016) since the team moved to Denver on opening night and played in his 900th-career game December 9th. Additionally, he became the Avalanche’s all-time leading goal-scorer since relocation (392) on December 11th and scored his 400th goal on December 31st. On January 19th, MacKinnon recorded the 1,100th point of his career.

Throughout the regular season, MacKinnon posted 10 multi-game goal streaks, highlighted by a pair of four-contest goal streaks from November 26th-December 2nd and December 27th to January 3rd. He also posted 13 different multi-game point streaks, including an 11-contest streak from October 23rd-November 13th that saw him post 23 points (8g/15a). Of MacKinnon’s 53 goals, seven were game-winning tallies, including a highlight-reel worthy overtime winner against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

MacKinnon continued his stellar performance into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he posted 15 points (7g/8a) in 13 contests. His postseason play included a six-game goal streak from Game Four of Round One through Game Five of Round Two. One of those goals came with 1:23 left in regulation of Game Five against the Minnesota Wild, which tied the game after the Avs were down 3-0 after the first period. Colorado went on to win the game in overtime and advance to the Western Conference Final.