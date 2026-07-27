Sam Malinski Posted Breakout Season in 2025-26

As Malinski’s role took a leap this season, so did his play. He continued to perform at both ends of the ice, finishing third among Avs blueliners in blocked shots (95) and fourth in that group in takeaways (23). Additionally, his +43 plus-minus rating led all NHL defensemen and was tied for third among all skaters. Throughout the season, Malinski showcased his puck-moving ability in addition to his anticipatory reading of the play on defense.

Malinski posted five multi-point games in 2025-26, including the first two three-point contests of his career on December 27th and April 1st. He registered 13 different multi-contest point streaks in 2025-26, highlighted by a four-game streak from November 11th-20th. Malinski also reached the 100-game milestone on October 7th and commemorated it by scoring in Colorado’s season-opening victory against the Los Angeles Kings.

Entering the 2026-27 season, Malinski is 19 games from 200 and 35 points from 100.