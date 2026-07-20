Logan O’Connor's Late-Season Return Provided Boost to Avalanche's Lineup

After a long road to recovery from offseason surgery, Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor returned to the lineup on March 24th and made an immediate impact for Colorado. From the time he returned through the end of the regular season, O’Connor ranked fifth among Avs forwards in shorthanded time on ice per game (1:23), playing a key role for the NHL’s best penalty kill (94.4%) during that span.

Additionally, Avs posted a co-NHL-fewest 2.15 goals against per game in the 13 regular-season games O’Connor played in, while the winger was on the ice for just three goals against over 148:47 of regular-season time on ice.

O'Connor also added a pair of assists in the regular season, including one in his first game back.