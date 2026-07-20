Logan O’Connor's Late-Season Return Provided Boost to Avalanche's Lineup

Forward Made Season Debut on March 24th

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

After a long road to recovery from offseason surgery, Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor returned to the lineup on March 24th and made an immediate impact for Colorado. From the time he returned through the end of the regular season, O’Connor ranked fifth among Avs forwards in shorthanded time on ice per game (1:23), playing a key role for the NHL’s best penalty kill (94.4%) during that span.  

Additionally, Avs posted a co-NHL-fewest 2.15 goals against per game in the 13 regular-season games O’Connor played in, while the winger was on the ice for just three goals against over 148:47 of regular-season time on ice.  

O'Connor also added a pair of assists in the regular season, including one in his first game back.

In the playoffs, O’Connor scored the game-winning goal in Colorado’s 2-1 win in Game One of Round One against the Los Angeles Kings, while adding 1:21 of shorthanded time-on-ice per contest.

During the postseason, O’Connor said that returning for the playoffs motivated him during his rehab. 

“Being there (the playoffs) when [it] matters most is something that pushed me along the way,” O’Connor said. “Being part of the fight with the guys, this is what it’s all about. This is what you play all year for. This is what I rehabbed all year for: to come back at the right time. And it has definitely paid dividends now that I’ve gotten in games and gotten to compete with the guys and the intensity of the playoffs, and it’s just so much fun being out there.” 

O’Connor enters the 2026-27 season with 356 games played, 45 goals, 60 assists and 105 points.

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