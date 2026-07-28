Martin Necas Posted Career Year in First Full Season with Avalanche

With Necas’ combination of size, speed and skill, his pairing with Nathan MacKinnon proved to be an elite duo throughout the season. The two players were able to use their elite skating to create time and space in the offensive zone, leading to scoring chances for their teammates. That duo, which combined to post 227 points (91g/136a) helped the Avalanche lead the NHL in goals per game (3.63).

In each of the first eight games of the season, Necas posted at least point and finished that stretch with 12 points (6g/6a). That stretch was the longest of his 11 multi-game point streaks in 2025-26. Those 11 streaks included 10 multi-game goal streaks, highlighted by five three-game goal streaks. Necas also set another career-high with 31 multi-point games in 2025-26, eight more than his previous best of 23 in 2024-25.

Another one of Necas’ best stretches during the season was an 18-game span from February 25th through March 30th when he was tied for the NHL lead in points with 30 (13g/17a). During that span, Necas posted at least one point in 15 of those games and registered multiple points in 10 of those contests.

Necas reached a pair of milestones during the season, as he reached the 400-point milestone with a four-point outing in a shootout win against the Dallas Stars on March 6th and played in his 500th game in a shootout victory against the Minnesota Wild.

In the playoffs, Necas posted 13 points (1g/12a) in 13 games, with one of those assists being the game-winning primary helper on Brett Kulak’s series-clinching overtime-winning goal in Game Five of Round Two against the Minnesota Wild.