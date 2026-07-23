Cale Makar and Devon Toews Continued Their Dynamic Duo in 2025-26

At five-on-five, the Avs outscored its opponents 45-27 when the duo was on the ice, with the pair posting an on-ice goals for percentage of 62.5%, according to naturalstattrick.com. That means that of the goals scored while the duo was on the ice, 62.5% were by the Avalanche. Among defensive pairings with at least 750 minutes of five-on-five time on ice 2025-26, that 62.5% mark ranked second in the NHL.

Toews and Makar also ranked second and fourth, respectively, among Avs defensemen in shorthanded time on ice, helping Colorado post the League’s best penalty kill. Overall, Makar and Toews finished first and second, respectively, the Avalanche in both time on ice per game and takeaways in the regular season. Shouldering the responsibility of playing the most on the team while performing at a high level is why the duo is one of the elite pairings in the NHL.

Individually, Makar posted 79 points (20g/59a) and a team-leading 118 blocked shots in 75 games while playing 24:51 a game, leading to him finishing second in James Norris Memorial Trophy voting, which marked the marking the sixth-consecutive season that he was voted a finalist for the award given “to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”