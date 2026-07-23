Cale Makar and Devon Toews Continued Their Dynamic Duo in 2025-26

The defensive pairing of Cale Makar and Devon Toews played a key role in the Avalanche’s success in 2025-26 on both ends of the ice.
Throughout the season, Makar displayed his dynamic offensive ability through his skill to maneuver along the blueline in addition to his signature hip-fakes, exampled by his goal in Game Four of Round One against the Los Angeles Kings. He’s also an elite defender who uses his elite skating and stick positioning to shut down opposing chances, in addition to blocking shots like he did to preserve Colorado’s lead in a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 4th.