Avalanche Alumni Game Features Star-Studded Roster

This year's Colorado Avalanche alumni vs. DU Hockey alumni game on August 23rd will be a legend-filled event. The two alumni teams will face off at 5 p.m. MT at Magness Arena with tickets on sale here. This event, now in its second year, helps the Colorado Alumni Association support numerous nonprofits through its philanthropic giving and scholarship program.
For the Avs alumni, Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg and Milan Hejduk will all be playing, while fellow franchise legends Peter Stastny, Michel Goulet and Adam Foote will serve as the coaches alongside Hockey Hall of Famer Pierre Turgeon. In net for the Avs alumni squad will be 2010 Vezina Trophy winner Ryan Miller.
On the DU side, Paul Stastny, Tyler Bozak and Matt Carle are among the Pioneer alums playing, while two-time National Champion head coach George Gwozdecky will be behind the bench alongside Joe Colborne.
Colorado’s alumni playing roster also includes Tyson Barrie and John-Michael Liles, along with Stanley Cup champions Andrew Cogliano, Darren Helm, Dan Hinote, Steven Reinprecht and Scott Parker. The team is a mix of recent stars and past legends that will provide a nostalgic feel and a reminder of the great history of the Avalanche franchise.
In last year’s game, DU Alumni won 8-7 in a shootout after an exciting back-and-forth contest. Liles scored a pair of goals for the Avs, while Hejduk, Cogliano, Helm, Hinote and Peter Mueller each lit the lamp once.
Below are the full rosters for both teams:
Avalanche Alumni
Players
Joe Sakic
Peter Forsberg
Milan Hejduk
Steven Reinprecht
Rick Berry
Mark Rycroft
Andrew Cogliano
Darren Helm
Peter Mueller
Dan Hinote
Scott Parker
Cody McLeod
Yan Stastny
Kyle Quincey
John-Michael Liles
Ken Klee
Tyson Barrie
Aaron Mackenzie
Ryan Miller
Julien Hernandez
Coaches
Peter Stastny
Michel Goulet
Adam Foote
Pierre Turgeon
DU Alumni
Players
Gabe Levin
Kyle Ostrow
Paul Stastny
Tyler Bozak
Rhett Rakhshani
Drew Shore
JP Testwuide
Angelo Ricci
Chris Knowlton
Zac Larraza
Matt Tabrum
Kevin Doell
Adrian Veideman
Kelly Hollingshead
Matt Carle
Matt Laatsch
Jason Grahame
Nick Larson
Matt Donovan
Evan Cowley
Danny King
Quentin Shore
Michael Davies
Coaches
George Gwozdecky
Joe Colborne