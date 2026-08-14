Avalanche Alumni Game Features Star-Studded Roster

Avs Alumni Faces University of Denver Alumni on August 23

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

This year's Colorado Avalanche alumni vs. DU Hockey alumni game on August 23rd will be a legend-filled event. The two alumni teams will face off at 5 p.m. MT at Magness Arena with tickets on sale here. This event, now in its second year, helps the Colorado Alumni Association support numerous nonprofits through its philanthropic giving and scholarship program. 

For the Avs alumni, Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg and Milan Hejduk will all be playing, while fellow franchise legends Peter Stastny, Michel Goulet and Adam Foote will serve as the coaches alongside Hockey Hall of Famer Pierre Turgeon. In net for the Avs alumni squad will be 2010 Vezina Trophy winner Ryan Miller.  

On the DU side, Paul Stastny, Tyler Bozak and Matt Carle are among the Pioneer alums playing, while two-time National Champion head coach George Gwozdecky will be behind the bench alongside Joe Colborne. 

Colorado’s alumni playing roster also includes Tyson Barrie and John-Michael Liles, along with Stanley Cup champions Andrew Cogliano, Darren Helm, Dan Hinote, Steven Reinprecht and Scott Parker. The team is a mix of recent stars and past legends that will provide a nostalgic feel and a reminder of the great history of the Avalanche franchise. 

In last year’s game, DU Alumni won 8-7 in a shootout after an exciting back-and-forth contest. Liles scored a pair of goals for the Avs, while Hejduk, Cogliano, Helm, Hinote and Peter Mueller each lit the lamp once.  

Below are the full rosters for both teams: 

Avalanche Alumni

Players

Joe Sakic

Peter Forsberg

Milan Hejduk

Steven Reinprecht

Rick Berry

Mark Rycroft

Andrew Cogliano

Darren Helm

Peter Mueller

Dan Hinote

Scott Parker

Cody McLeod

Yan Stastny

Kyle Quincey

John-Michael Liles

Ken Klee

Tyson Barrie

Aaron Mackenzie

Ryan Miller

Julien Hernandez

Coaches

Peter Stastny

Michel Goulet 

Adam Foote 

Pierre Turgeon 

DU Alumni

Players

Gabe Levin 

Kyle Ostrow 

Paul Stastny 

Tyler Bozak 

Rhett Rakhshani 

Drew Shore 

JP Testwuide 

Angelo Ricci 

Chris Knowlton 

Zac Larraza 

Matt Tabrum 

Kevin Doell 

Adrian Veideman 

Kelly Hollingshead 

Matt Carle 

Matt Laatsch 

Jason Grahame 

Nick Larson 

Matt Donovan 

Evan Cowley 

Danny King 

Quentin Shore 

Michael Davies 

Coaches

George Gwozdecky 

Joe Colborne

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