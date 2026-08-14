Avalanche Alumni Game Features Star-Studded Roster

This year's Colorado Avalanche alumni vs. DU Hockey alumni game on August 23rd will be a legend-filled event. The two alumni teams will face off at 5 p.m. MT at Magness Arena with tickets on sale here. This event, now in its second year, helps the Colorado Alumni Association support numerous nonprofits through its philanthropic giving and scholarship program.

For the Avs alumni, Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg and Milan Hejduk will all be playing, while fellow franchise legends Peter Stastny, Michel Goulet and Adam Foote will serve as the coaches alongside Hockey Hall of Famer Pierre Turgeon. In net for the Avs alumni squad will be 2010 Vezina Trophy winner Ryan Miller.

On the DU side, Paul Stastny, Tyler Bozak and Matt Carle are among the Pioneer alums playing, while two-time National Champion head coach George Gwozdecky will be behind the bench alongside Joe Colborne.

Colorado’s alumni playing roster also includes Tyson Barrie and John-Michael Liles, along with Stanley Cup champions Andrew Cogliano, Darren Helm, Dan Hinote, Steven Reinprecht and Scott Parker. The team is a mix of recent stars and past legends that will provide a nostalgic feel and a reminder of the great history of the Avalanche franchise.

In last year’s game, DU Alumni won 8-7 in a shootout after an exciting back-and-forth contest. Liles scored a pair of goals for the Avs, while Hejduk, Cogliano, Helm, Hinote and Peter Mueller each lit the lamp once.

Below are the full rosters for both teams:

Avalanche Alumni

Players

Joe Sakic

Peter Forsberg

Milan Hejduk

Steven Reinprecht

Rick Berry

Mark Rycroft

Andrew Cogliano

Darren Helm

Peter Mueller

Dan Hinote

Scott Parker

Cody McLeod

Yan Stastny

Kyle Quincey

John-Michael Liles

Ken Klee

Tyson Barrie

Aaron Mackenzie

Ryan Miller

Julien Hernandez

Coaches

Peter Stastny

Michel Goulet

Adam Foote

Pierre Turgeon

DU Alumni

Players

Gabe Levin

Kyle Ostrow

Paul Stastny

Tyler Bozak

Rhett Rakhshani

Drew Shore

JP Testwuide

Angelo Ricci

Chris Knowlton

Zac Larraza

Matt Tabrum

Kevin Doell

Adrian Veideman

Kelly Hollingshead

Matt Carle

Matt Laatsch

Jason Grahame

Nick Larson

Matt Donovan

Evan Cowley

Danny King

Quentin Shore

Michael Davies

Coaches

George Gwozdecky

Joe Colborne