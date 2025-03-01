MacKinnon Named NHL's First Star of the Month

CA-2425-mack-Monthstar-NHL-16x9
By Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

NEW YORK (March 1, 2025) – Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel and Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of February presented by GEICO.

FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon notched 4-8—12 in eight contests to lift the Avalanche (35-24-2, 72 points) into a tie – in terms of standings points – for third place in the Central Division via a 5-3-0 month. He also scored a tournament-best four goals in as many games to claim MVP honors and help Canada to its championship at the 4 Nations Face-Off. MacKinnon found the score sheet in five of his eight appearances for Colorado, highlighted by a trio of three-point performances: Feb. 6 at CGY (0-3—3), Feb. 7 at EDM (1-3—4) and Feb. 26 vs. NJD (2-1—3). He topped the League in power-play goals (4), power-play points (t-6) and shots on goal (38), and also ranked among February’s leaders in points (7th; 12) and assists (t-8th; 8). MacKinnon became the first NHL player to reach the 90-point milestone in 2024-25, doing so in his 60th appearance Feb. 26 vs. NJD. It marked the third straight campaign that MacKinnon has accumulated 90 points in 60 or fewer contests, after also achieving the feat in 2023-24 (56 GP) and 2022-23 (59 GP). The reigning Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner currently owns a League-high 23-68—91 through 61 total games this season. The 29-year-old MacKinnon also places among the top 2024-25 performers in assists (1st; 68), even-strength assists (1st; 46), even-strength points (2nd; 62), shots on goal (2nd; 247), power-play points (t-2nd; 29) and power-play assists (t-3rd; 22).

