Leader in the Community: Donovan Webb Makes a Difference Through Social Work

Donovan Webb is a familiar face at Ball Arena. He brings the excitement and energy that everyone at an Avs game feels, but in his daily life and full-time work is changing lives and largely impacting the community.

Webb has worked as a social worker/family engagement specialist underneath the Child Protection Services umbrella for Arapahoe County since 2012. In his role, he facilities family engagement meetings including all parties where they communicate through tough conversations to continue moving forward through cases. In those meetings, he’s tasked with helping families get honest answers from one another so they can be closer to a more positive environment so cases do not get stuck and move towards case closure. Webb said he works with caseloads of 100 families.

Family engagement meetings take place for all individuals that have ongoing services with Child Protection Services.

While he said he has a "heavy" job during the day, Webb is able to channel that energy positively with Avs Faithful.

“I get paid to come and watch hockey and hang out with fans,” Webb said. “That’s my self-care.”

Before he was the Avalanche’s in-arena host, Webb worked in game presentation for the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoth. He expressed his gratitude to KSE for the chance to work for their teams.

“That’s the loyalty I have for KSE because they continue to give me everything (opportunities),” Webb said.

Webb began his role with the Avalanche in December of 2022. As excited as he was to accept the job as Ball Arena’s Avalanche in-arena host, it didn’t come without some hesitation.

“When I was offered the position,” Webb said, “I was worried that the fans were not going to accept me because I was a Black guy who wasn’t too familiar with hockey.”

However, as Webb quickly learned, Avs Faithful and the Colorado hockey community embraced him as one of their own.

“Avs Faithful has accepted me with open arms,” Webb said. “It’s been the best transition ever.”

Growing up in Kansas City, Webb was not exposed to hockey, but has turned learning about the game into a new passion of his.

“I wanted to learn the game,” Webb said. “I wanted to learn the rules. I wanted to learn the lingo. I wanted to learn the players. I wanted to learn everything.”

Through help from his colleagues, Webb has learned the logistics of the game and has taught himself how to skate. He said he feels himself growing every game.

“I told myself that I never wanted to be an imposter or fake,” Webb said. “I wanted to represent the “A” in the correct way.”

“I’m a hockey guy now.”

Webb said he’s a beacon for those who have never had hockey as a sport.

“Growing up lower class,” Webb said, “you don’t get the opportunity to participate and know much about hockey, so now I am trying to show our youth that you can get into hockey no matter your background.”