Introducing: Bernie’s Buddies

“On behalf of everyone at Freedom Service Dogs, we are excited to announce our partnership with Bernie’s Buddies to introduce the first Colorado Avalanche Team Dog. We believe that dogs can profoundly impact the lives of individuals facing disabilities, and our mission is to place more service dogs into the hands of those who need them,” said Chris Nelson, Freedom Service Dogs President & CEO.

Avs Faithful will be a part of this dog’s life, from birth to training to eventual placement. Coming soon, we’ll showcase the puppy’s birth and fans will have the opportunity to name the dog. Additionally, there will be a puppy shower in support of Freedom Service Dogs.

“This partnership will create a ripple effect, helping us raise awareness among hockey fans and beyond about the vital role that working dogs play and how they serve as everyday game changers for veterans, first responders, and individuals with disabilities,” said Nelson. “We are deeply grateful for the incredible support from the Colorado Avalanche, Kroenke Sports Charities, and Goodheart Animal Health Center. Thank you to all the Avs Faithful for welcoming us into the family; we can’t wait to see you on the ice!”

Follow along on the journey as our team dog goes through training with the goal of growing up to become a life-changing service dog for a person in need.

"We are thrilled to partner with Freedom Service Dogs to welcome a team dog to the Avalanche family,” said Deb Dowling, Vice President of Community Relations. “Freedom Service Dogs does incredible work, transforming the lives of individuals in need by providing highly trained service dogs. We are proud to support their mission and look forward to the positive impact our new team dog will have on both our organization and the community."

The Avalanche strives to make our community a better place and believes that Freedom Service Dogs is an organization that does fantastic work in the Colorado community and beyond. Freedom Service Dogs is a national nonprofit, and the Avalanche is lucky enough that they’re based in Colorado. They are a world-class training nonprofit focused on custom-training assistance dogs to allow individuals to live life to the fullest.

Freedom Service Dogs of America (FSD) is an Assistance Dog International accredited nonprofit that transforms lives by providing custom-trained assistance dogs to people with disabilities. Founded in 1987, FSD helps veterans with PTSD, children with autism, and individuals with physical disabilities. Their dogs perform tasks like picking up items and opening doors, all at no cost to clients, thanks to donations and community support.

Goodheart Animal Health Centers are veterinary clinics in Denver, CO, known for its award-winning, comprehensive care for pets. They focus on preventive medicine, offering services like wellness check-ups, dental care, and surgery. Goodheart is dedicated to making veterinary visits stress-free and enjoyable for both pets and their owners. They also provide free medical care to local animals in need, demonstrating their commitment to the community.