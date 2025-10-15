Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Jahaira Chavarria

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is spotlighting some key Hispanic and LatinX members of the organization for Hispanic Heritage Month.

This is Jahaira Chavarria, Marketing & Advertising Coordinator for the Avalanche.

What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you?

Jahaira Chavarria: As a first-generation Latina, Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to reflect on the sacrifices, courage, and resilience of my family, who built the foundation for the opportunities I have today. It reminds me to honor where I come from, celebrate my culture with pride, and continue paving the way for the next generation. While I celebrate my culture year-round, this month is seen as a reminder to embrace and share my heritage every day of the year.

How has your Hispanic Heritage helped shape you?

JC: My heritage has taught me the importance of hard work, perseverance, and gratitude. I grew up surrounded by examples of strength. Growing up, I watched my parents and family overcome challenges with determination and grace, and that taught me to never take anything for granted. It’s made me value family, community, and staying grounded no matter where life takes me. My background has given me a sense of pride and resilience that I carry with me every day.

Do you have any family traditions you still practice?

JC: Cooking together is one of my favorite family traditions. My mom and I love making homemade tortillas, frijoles, and my favorite, enchiladas. While on my dad's side, it's all about making tacos, all from recipes that have been passed down through generations. I also love when the holidays come around so we can make our big batch of tamales. Those moments mean a lot to me because they bring us all together and keep our culture and memories alive.