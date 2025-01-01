Avalanche Beat Jets 5-2 to Close Out 2024, Win Fifth-Straight Game

Manson and Drouin Each Post Two Assists

CA-2425-DR-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Winning Against Winnipeg

The Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Tuesday at Ball Arena to improve to 23-15-0 on the season. Artturi Lehkonen, Devon Toews, and Casey Mittelstadt were the first three goal-scorers for Colorado while Mikko Rantanen and Ross Colton added empty-net tallies. This game marked the Avs' fifth-straight win and their eighth victory in their last 10 games.

"You could tell [there was] a little extra giddy up in his step today, right away," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about Mittelstadt, who scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's matchup. "Just hanging on to the puck, counterflowing, skating, trying to make plays."

How It Happened

Lehkonen opened the scoring with his 11th goal of the season at 11:51 of the first period when he deflected Josh Manson's right-point shot.

Winnipeg's Rasmus Kupari evened the score at 10:20 of the second period with a shot from the right doorstep off the rush.

After receiving a cross-ice feed from Cale Makar, Toews drove to the net and scored his second goal of the season from the left doorstep at 16:37 of the middle frame to put the Avs up 2-1.

At 18:32 of the second, Gabriel Vilardi tied the game with a shot from the right doorstep.

Scoring his eighth of the season, Mittelstadt gave the Avs a 3-2 lead from the slot when he deflected Manson's right-point slap shot at 7:22 of the third period.

Rantanen doubled Colorado's lead with his 21st goal of the year via an empty-net tally at 18:31.

At 19:53 of the third, Colton scored his 11th tally of the year with an empty-net goal to put the Avs up 5-2.

Next Up

The Avalanche are back in action on Thursday when they host the Buffalo Sabres on 7 p.m. MT on Altitude, My20, and Altitude+.

