Avalanche Beat Jets 5-2 to Close Out 2024, Win Fifth-Straight Game

Winning Against Winnipeg

The Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Tuesday at Ball Arena to improve to 23-15-0 on the season. Artturi Lehkonen, Devon Toews, and Casey Mittelstadt were the first three goal-scorers for Colorado while Mikko Rantanen and Ross Colton added empty-net tallies. This game marked the Avs' fifth-straight win and their eighth victory in their last 10 games.

"You could tell [there was] a little extra giddy up in his step today, right away," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about Mittelstadt, who scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's matchup. "Just hanging on to the puck, counterflowing, skating, trying to make plays."