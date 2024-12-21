Avalanche Beat Ducks 4-2 Behind Goals in All Three Phases

Defeating the Ducks

The Avalanche beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 at the Honda Center on Thursday to improve to 20-15-0 on the season. Nathan MacKinnon posted a goal and three points, while Parker Kelly, Valeri Nichushkin, and Cale Makar also scored for Colorado. In net for the Avs, Scott Wedgewood made 30 saves and picked up his fourth win with the team.

"I felt like our team did a nice job just adjusting because I felt like we came around in the second period," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "I think we out-chanced them. [We] had a couple of really good power-play looks. And [we were] chipping [in] in different ways. We get a power-play goal, we get a five-on-five goal, [and] we get a short-handed goal. And then the guys did a ncie job with the empty-net [goal]."