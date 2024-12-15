MacKinnon Posts Two Goals, Assist to Help Avalanche Beat Nashville 5-2 

How It Happened

After a scoreless first period, Ross Colton put the Avalanche on the board first with his 10th goal of the season at 11:32 of the second period with a one-timer from the left slot. Casey Mittelstadt's set up the goal with a feed from below the goal line after he protected the puck along the boards, turned around and found Colton.

"[Devon Toews] got it up the wall," Colton said when describing his goal. "[He] did a nice job of cycling it down, and then [Mittelstadt] is really dangerous down there [below the goal line]. He's so shifty and crafty. [You] just [have] to find a little soft area for him, and he'll get it to you. So [I] just popped in the slot and he fed me a nice pass."