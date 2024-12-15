MacKinnon Posts Two Goals, Assist to Help Avalanche Beat Nashville 5-2 

Defending Home Ice
The Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon posted three points (2g/1a) to become the first player in the NHL this season to record 50 points. With his first goal of the night, MacKinnon recorded his 947th-career point, which passed Michel Goulet for the third-most points in franchise history. Additionally, Artturi Lehkonen added a pair of goals while Mikko Rantanen posted three assists. Making his Avalanche debut, Mackenzie Blackwood made 38 saves and was named the game's first star.