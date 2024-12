How It Happened

Guenther opened the scoring at 8:26 of the first period with a shot from the bottom of the right circle that took a deflection on its way in.

Utah doubled its lead when Kolyachonok's right-point wrist shot was deflected before going in at 8:05 of the second period.

At 9:52 of the middle frame, Guenther scored his second of the game with a power-play goal via a left-circle one-timer.

With their goalie pulled, MacKinnon put the Avs on the board at 15:26 of the third period with a left-circle wrist shot through Artturi Lehkonen's net-front screen.