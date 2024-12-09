Avalanche Beat Devils 4-0, Improve to 3-1-0 on Road Trip

Wedgewood Posts 26-Save Shutout, Avalanche Go 2-0-0 in Back-to-Back

By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeating the Devils

The Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0 at the Prudential Center on Sunday to improve to 16-13-0 on the season. Scott Wedgewood posted a 26-save shutout while Ross Colton, Logan O'Connor, Artturi Lehkonen and Parker Kelly scored for Colorado. Casey Mittelstadt picked up a pair of assists and now has three helpers in his last two games.

"I think it was our best game of the year on the defensive side," Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "It felt like we looked really organized, really disciplined, [and] above the puck early."

How It Happened

Playing in his home state, Colton opened the scoring with his ninth goal of the season at 4:07 of the first period via a shot from the doorstep off Mittelstadt's feed from behind the net.

"It's huge," MacKinnon said about Colton returning to the lineup. "Just for that second line, him and [Mittelstadt] have great chemistry. He was leading our team in goals when he got hurt and he's picking [up] right back where he left off. It's awesome to see."

Scoring his fourth goal of the season, O'Connor gave the Avs a 2-0 lead at 14:52 of the first with a redirection from the slot off a Calvin de Haan's feed.

The Burgundy and Blue took a 3-0 lead at 14:36 of the second period when Lehkonen finished off a breakaway for his seventh goal of the year after receiving a lead pass from Mittelstadt.

Kelly scored his second goal of the season to put the Avs up 4-0 at 16:05 of the third period with an empty-net tally with de Haan and Mikko Rantanen picking up the assists.

"We played great," Nathan MacKinnon said. "Everybody played awesome. Obviously, [Wedgewood] made some huge saves. I thought we smothered them pretty good, and we also created a ton. It was a good all-around effort."

Next Up

The Avalanche conclude their five-game road trip in Pittsburgh against the Penguins on Tuesday at 5 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.

