Avalanche Beat Devils 4-0, Improve to 3-1-0 on Road Trip

Defeating the Devils

The Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0 at the Prudential Center on Sunday to improve to 16-13-0 on the season. Scott Wedgewood posted a 26-save shutout while Ross Colton, Logan O'Connor, Artturi Lehkonen and Parker Kelly scored for Colorado. Casey Mittelstadt picked up a pair of assists and now has three helpers in his last two games.

"I think it was our best game of the year on the defensive side," Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "It felt like we looked really organized, really disciplined, [and] above the puck early."