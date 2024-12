Carolina tied the game at 16:05 of the first period with an Eric Robinson deflection on Brent Burns' right-point shot.

Seth Jarvis gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 4:09 of the middle frame via a right-circle wrist shot.

The Hurricanes doubled their lead when Jack Roslovic scored with a right-circle snap shot at 6:41 of the second period.

Nichushkin put the Avs within a goal at 14:41 of the third with his fourth goal of the season with a left-circle wrist shot off the rush.

"If you look at a guy like Val, he's been consistently getting better since he's been back in the lineup," Bednar said about Nichushkin."And now he's starting to produce."