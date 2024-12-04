Avalanche Erase Four-Goal Deficit, Beat Sabres 5-4

How It Happened

Tage Thompson opened the scoring at 3:22 of the first period off rebound from the bluepaint after Connor Clifton's right-point shot hit the post.

The Sabres doubled their lead at 6:39 of the opening frame when Thompson scored his second of the night with a backhand shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Buffalo took a 3-0 lead at 6:50 of the first when JJ Peterka scored with a right-circle one-timer off Zach Benson's centering feed.

Beck Malenstyn gave the Sabres a 4-0 lead with a backhand shot from the doorstep off the rush at 11:49 of the first. After the goal the Avalanche made a change in net, inserting Wedgewood.

MacKinnon put the Avs on the board via a right-circle wrist shot after he intercepted a Buffalo exit pass at 2:24 of the second period.