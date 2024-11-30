Avalanche Fall 5-3 to Stars in Dallas

Defeat in Dallas
The Avalanche lost 5-3 to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Friday. Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen, and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado, while Cale Makar added two assists.
Rantanen, Makar Post Mult-Point Games
Tyler Seguin opened put Dallas on the board first at 5:36 of the opening period on the power play with a left-circle shot.
The Avs tied the game with a power-play goal of their own at 13:56 of the first period when Nichushkin cleaned up a loose puck after Mikko Rantanen hit the post. The goal was Nichushkin's third of the season and second in his last two games.
Mason Marchment gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 14:28 of the first period with a shot from the right doorstep.
Dallas doubled its lead at 7:07 of the second period when Jamie Benn scored from the net front.
The Stars took a 4-1 lead when Roope Hintz scored a power-play goal with a one-timer from the slot at 18:42 of the middle frame.
Lehkonen put the Avs within two with his fourth goal of the season, scoring from the left circle after receiving Nathan MacKinnon's backhand saucer pass at 1:02 of the third period.
Rantanen's 15th goal of the season cut Dallas' lead to one at 8:03 with a right-circle one-timer after receiving a great pass from Makar, who danced through Stars defenders before making the pass.
Marchment scored his second goal of the night with an empty-net tally at 17:17 of the third to put Dallas ahead 5-3
The Avalanche are back at it on Saturday when they host the Edmonton Oilers at 8 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.