Avalanche Fall 5-3 to Stars in Dallas

Rantanen, Makar Post Mult-Point Games

CA-2425-AWAY-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat in Dallas

The Avalanche lost 5-3 to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Friday. Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen, and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado, while Cale Makar added two assists.

How It Happened

Tyler Seguin opened put Dallas on the board first at 5:36 of the opening period on the power play with a left-circle shot.

The Avs tied the game with a power-play goal of their own at 13:56 of the first period when Nichushkin cleaned up a loose puck after Mikko Rantanen hit the post. The goal was Nichushkin's third of the season and second in his last two games.

Mason Marchment gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 14:28 of the first period with a shot from the right doorstep.

Dallas doubled its lead at 7:07 of the second period when Jamie Benn scored from the net front.

The Stars took a 4-1 lead when Roope Hintz scored a power-play goal with a one-timer from the slot at 18:42 of the middle frame.

Lehkonen put the Avs within two with his fourth goal of the season, scoring from the left circle after receiving Nathan MacKinnon's backhand saucer pass at 1:02 of the third period.

Rantanen's 15th goal of the season cut Dallas' lead to one at 8:03 with a right-circle one-timer after receiving a great pass from Makar, who danced through Stars defenders before making the pass.

Marchment scored his second goal of the night with an empty-net tally at 17:17 of the third to put Dallas ahead 5-3

Next Up

The Avalanche are back at it on Saturday when they host the Edmonton Oilers at 8 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.

