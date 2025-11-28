Avalanche Falls 3-2 to Wild in Shootout

Picked Up a Point
The Avalanche lost 3-2 in a shootout to the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Friday. Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog scored for Colorado, while Scott Wedgewood stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced in net.
MacKinnon and Landeskog Both Score for Colorado
MacKinnon opened the scoring at 14:54 of the first period with his 19th goal of the season via a one-timer from the doorstep set up by Artturi Lehkonen, who won a puck battle along the right-circle boards and sent a feed to the low slot.
Kirill Kaprizov tied the game at 12 minutes of the second period when the puck deflected off his skate and into the net from the low slot. That tally ended an Avalanche franchise-record 221:42 of gametime without allowing a goal.
The Wild took a 2-1 lead at 18:03 of the middle frame when Kaprizov scored his second goal of the game via a one-timer from the low slot.
After taking a stick to his face earlier in his shift, Landeskog tied the game with his third goal of the season at 11:08 of the final regulation frame when he out-muscled Wild defenseman Brock Faber in a puck battle and scored from the right doorstep set up by MacKinnon's backhand feed.
The Wild won the shootout 2-1 after goals from Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy in the first and third rounds, respectively, while Martin Necas scored the Avalanche's tally.
The Avalanche returns to Ball Arena to face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 1 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.