Avalanche Falls 3-2 to Wild in Shootout

Kirill Kaprizov tied the game at 12 minutes of the second period when the puck deflected off his skate and into the net from the low slot. That tally ended an Avalanche franchise-record 221:42 of gametime without allowing a goal.

The Wild took a 2-1 lead at 18:03 of the middle frame when Kaprizov scored his second goal of the game via a one-timer from the low slot.

After taking a stick to his face earlier in his shift, Landeskog tied the game with his third goal of the season at 11:08 of the final regulation frame when he out-muscled Wild defenseman Brock Faber in a puck battle and scored from the right doorstep set up by MacKinnon's backhand feed.