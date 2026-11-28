A Colorado Comeback
The Avalanche used three extra-attacker goals in the final 6:23 of regulation to come back from down 3-0 in a 4-3 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Friday at Grand Casino Arena. Cale Makar scored the shootout winner, while Devon Toews, Artturi Lehkonen and T.J. Hughes added tallies for Colorado. In net for the Avs, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 19 of the 22 shots he faced in addition to not allowing a shootout goal.
With the latest three-goal comeback win in franchise history, the Avalanche improved to 15-7-3.