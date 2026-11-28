How It Happened

At 2:06 of the first period, Blackwood made a great save on Danila Yurov's chance from the doorstep.

Joel Eriksson Ek opened the scoring for the Wild at 7:49 of the first period via a shot from the left circle.

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead at 12:36 of the opening frame when Blake Coleman scored with a backhand shot from the right doorstep.

Blackwood made a pair of big saves on shots from the doorstep by Eriksson Ek and Brock Faber at 29 and 30 seconds of the middle frame, respectively.

The Wild made it 3-0 when Eriksson Ek scored at 19:16 of the second period via a shot from the left circle.

Toews scored his 10th tally of the season to put the Avs on the board at 13:37 of the third period with a five-on-four extra attacker tally via a shot from the top of the right circle.