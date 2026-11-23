When Brock Nelson gave the Avs a 2-0 lead in its 4-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, he made some family history as well.

The Avalanche center scored the 341st regular-season goal of his NHL career and passed his uncle, Dave Christian, for the most goals in his family. Christian played 15 seasons in the NHL from 1979-80 to 1993-94 and posted 340 goals, 433 assists and 773 points in 1,009 regular-season contests.

“Fun to kind of have that to share with him for a bit,” Nelson said after Thursday’s game. “He had a [great] career.”

Part of that career included Dave continuing his family’s legacy in international hockey, which Nelson also did earlier this year. At the 2026 Winter Olympics, Nelson became the fourth member of his family to win a gold medal for the U.S. Olympic Hockey Team and the fifth member to take home a medal. In 1980, Dave won gold. In 1960, Nelson’s grandfather, Bill Christian and his great-uncle, Roger Christian, took home gold. And in 1956, Nelson’s great-uncle Gord Christian won silver.

Nelson recalls memories of taking pictures with Dave’s gold medal when he was younger.

“You think it's cool until you really understand it later on in life and grow up,” Nelson said. “And hear what he did, what my grandfather did, to have a father-son combination to accomplish that.”

Growing up, Nelson said that Dave has been a role model to him, adding that his uncle never pressured him to play hockey. That support has continued throughout his career.

“Going through high school, [he was] a supporter of mine,” Nelson said. “I'll get messages from every now and then too, just kind of wishing me the best. And I see him when I go back and play in Minnesota...[I’m] fortunate to come from a great family.”

After Nelson played his 100th-career NHL game, he said that Dave gave him the advice that the first 100 are the hardest and to continue trusting in himself and his game. Nelson said there was no cooler memory with his uncle than having him in Italy at the 2026 Winter Olympics. When Nelson saw his Aunt Lisa during the preliminary rounds, she told him that Dave was more nervous now than when he played.

For the gold medal game, Dave’s seat was a special one. He sat in seat 23 in row 10 of section six. For Team USA, Dave wore 23, Roger’s number was 10 and Bill donned six.

"[Dave] said he had a good feeling about the gold medal game going into it when he saw that,” Nelson said. “Just by luck of the draw.”

When the Avalanche plays in Minnesota against the Wild on November 27th, Nelson will have the chance to see Dave in person for the first time since passing him on the all-time goal list. Nelson said he might bring that up when they speak.