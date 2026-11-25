Montreal Canadiens (14-7-4) @ Colorado Avalanche (13-7-3)

7:30 p.m. MST | Ball Arena | Watch: KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App

The Avalanche begins a stretch of three games in four days that starts on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens. This is the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams in 2026-27, as the Avalanche defeated the Habs 4-1 in Montreal on November 14th.

Latest Result (COL): ANA 0, COL 4

Latest Result (MTL): LAK 2, MTL 1

Shutout at Ball

Scott Wedgewood’s 27-save shutout led the Avalanche to a 4-0 victory against the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena on Thursday. Brock Nelson scored twice for Colorado, while Nicolas Roy and Devon Toews both added a tally. Roy opened the scoring eight seconds into the middle frame with his fourth goal of the season via a backhand shot from the left doorstep after receiving Nazem Kadri's saucer pass. Colorado doubled its lead at 3:25 of the middle frame on the power play when Nelson scored his seventh tally of the season via a left-circle one-timer. With an assist on the goal, Toews passed John-Michael Liles for the third-most points by a defenseman in franchise history (276). Nelson gave the Avs a 3-0 lead at 10:04 of the middle frame with his second goal of the game and eighth of the season via a toe-drag wrist shot from the slot off the rush. At 10:33 of the third period, Toews made it 4-0 with his seventh goal of the season via a shot from the low slot.

Leading the Way

Good Stick, Lehky

Artturi Lehkonen is sixth in the NHL in goals (15).

Toewser Laser

Toews is tied for fourth among NHL defensemen in goals (4).

Marty Party

Martin Necas is second on the Avs in points (26), tied for second in goals (10) and third in assists (16).

Series History

In 44 previous regular-season games against the Canadiens, the Avalanche has a record of 27-13-3-1.

Home Defeat

The Canadiens lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Kings at Centre Bell on Monday. The Kings opened the scoring at 14:43 of the first period when Alex Laferriere scored a power-play goal. In the middle frame, Alex Newhook tied the game for Montreal at 7:28 before Trevor Moore scored the game-winning tally for Los Angeles at 14:57.

Making Plays Against Montreal

Nelson has posted 33 points (22g/11a) in 35 games against the Canadiens.

In 14 contests against Montreal, Toews has recorded 11 points (2g/9a).

Lehkonen has registered nine points (4g/5a) in eight games against the Canadiens, his former team.

Creating Offense for the Canadiens

Lane Hutson leads the Canadiens in points (24) and assists (19).

Cole Caufield leads Montreal in goals (12), is tied for second in points (20) and fifth in assists (8).

Nick Suzuki is second on the Canadiens in goals (9), tied for second in points (20) and third in assists (11).

A Numbers Game

87.5

Colorado’s 87.5% mark on the penalty kill in November is the fourth best in the NHL.

14

Necas’ 14 assists at home this season are tied for the third most among NHL skaters.

21

The Avalanche’s 21 goals allowed in the third period this season are tied for the sixth fewest in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“Our forecheck. We’re finding pucks on the forecheck, being able to turn some over and spending some time down there. I thought we did a good job managing the puck through the neutral zone. [In the defensive] zone, we were quick to contact in and out and then when we did spend time in [the defensive] zone, it was mostly on the outside. Those are the things that I think any line probably [is] looking at when they’re valued in the game, and [it's] no different for us.”

-- Gabriel Landeskog on the strength of his line with Nazem Kadri and Nicolas Roy