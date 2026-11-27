Colorado Avalanche (14-7-3) @ Minnesota Wild (18-4-5)

2 p.m. MST | Grand Casino Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App

The Avalanche travels north for a quick road trip and faces the Minnesota Wild on Friday for a Central Division clash. Additionally, Colorado will wear its Hometown Remix uniforms in this contest. This is the first of four regular-season meetings between the teams in 2026-27, as they’ll play in Colorado on March 17th, in Minnesota on April 4th and in Denver on April 10th.

Latest Result (COL): MTL 0, COL 6

Latest Result (MIN): UTA 4, MIN 3

Two Points at Ball

Mackenzie Blackwood’s 28-save shutout helped the Avalanche defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Devon Toews scored twice, while Logan O’Connor, Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Necas and Gabriel Landeskog all added tallies for Colorado. Additionally, Cale Makar posted three assists in his return to the lineup, while Brock Nelson, T.J. Hughes and Necas all registered two apples. O’Connor gave the Avs a 1-0 lead at 9:43 of the opening period with his first goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep off the rush. At 30 seconds of the middle frame, Lehkonen made it 2-0 with his 16th goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep set up by Makar’s feed. Toews gave Colorado a 3-0 lead on the power play at 18:21 of the second frame with his eighth goal of the season via a shot from the high slot. At 19:54 of the middle frame, Toews made it 4-0 with his second goal of the game and ninth of the season via a deflection from the slot. Necas gave the Avalanche a 5-0 lead at 2:09 of the third period with his 11th goal of the season via a right-circle one-timer. At 18:06 of the third period, Landeskog made it 6-0 on the power play with his ninth goal of the season via a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.

Leading the Way

Good Stick, Lehky

Lehkonen is sixth in the NHL in goals (12).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is tied for fifth in points (26) and seventh in assists (21).

Toewser Laser

Toews is tied for second among NHL blueliners in goals (9) and tied for 10th in points (23) by defensemen.

Series History

In 133 previous regular-season games against the Wild, the Avalanche has a record of 67-49-3-14. The teams have met four times in the playoffs, with the Avalanche winning in six games in Round One in 2008 and in five games in Round Two in 2026.

Home Defeat

The Wild lost 4-3 to the Utah Mammoth at Grand Casino Arena on Wednesday. The Mammoth took a 2-0 lead after goals from Lawson Crouse at 6:17 of the first period and Logan Cooley on the power play at 2:44 of the second frame. Later in the second period, Bobby Brink put Minnesota on the board with a power-play goal at 5:47, Dmitri Simashev gave Utah a 3-1 lead at 6:31 and Blake Coleman scored for the Wild to make it 3-2 at 8:11. Dylan Guenther gave the Mammoth a 4-2 lead at 19:11 of the middle frame before Coleman made it 4-3 at 15:56 of the third period.

Making Plays Against the Wild

Makar has posted 26 points (6g/20a) in 29 regular-season games against the Wild, in addition to three points (2g/1a) in five playoff contests.

Necas has registered nine points (1g/8a) in five playoff contests against Minnesota, along with nine points (5g/4a) in 15 regular-season games.

Toews has recorded 15 points (2g/13a) in 23 regular-season games against the Wild, in addition to five points (1g/4a) in five playoff contests.

Scoring in St. Paul

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild in points (49), goals (19) and assists (30).

Matt Boldy is second on Minnesota in goals (14) while ranking third in points (32) and assists (18).

Joel Eriksson Ek is tied for third on the Wild in goals (10) while ranking fourth in points (26) and assists (16).

A Numbers Game

5

Toews’ five goals in November are tied for first among NHL defensemen.

21

The Avalanche's 21 goals against in the third period this season are the sixth fewest in the NHL.

2.40

Colorado’s 2.40 goals against per game in November are the fourth fewest in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"It’s Avalanche hockey. Last year we did it a lot, and this year I think we’re just trying to continue to find our identity and play the right way. I think [tonight] we did a [heck] of a job.”

-- Mackenzie Blackwood on Wednesday’s win against the Canadiens