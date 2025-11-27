Blackwood's 26 Saves Help Avalanche Record Three-Consecutive Shutouts For First Time Since November 2001

MacKinnon Passes Peter Stastny for Second-Most Assists in Franchise History

CA-2526-recap-home-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Winning Wednesday

Mackenzie Blackwood posted a 26-save shutout as the Avalanche defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-0 at Ball Arena on Wednesday to extend the team's win streak to 10 games. Ross Colton, Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Malinski, Josh Manson, Joel Kiviranta and Artturi Lehkonen all scored for Colorado while Martin Necas posted a pair of assists. On special teams, the Avs scored a power-play goal and went 4/4 on the penalty kill.

With his assist on Lehkonen's goal, MacKinnon passed Peter Stastny for the second-most assists in franchise history (669).

This is the second time in franchise history that the Avalanche posted three-consecutive shutouts and the first occurrence since November 14-18, 2001.

"Everyone [was] ready to go," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "I liked the start to the game. I thought we had good jump. [It] looked like we got our legs back tonight. And everyone [was] involved, including our [defensemen], on the offensive side of it."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 17-1-5.

"I think we're playing well," Colton said. "Obviously, we're getting amazing goaltending with that tandem back there, so they give us all the confidence in the world to play our game in front of them, which on a nightly basis is awesome."

How It Happened

Colton opened the scoring at 3:39 of the first period with his fifth goal of the season via a right-circle wrist shot after picking up a bouncing puck in the offensive zone.

The Avalanche doubled its lead on the power play at 19:07 of the first period when MacKinnon scored his 18th goal of the season via a left-circle one-timer.

Malinski gave the Avs a 3-0 lead with his second goal of the season at 3:44 of the middle frame via a shot from the slot set up by Lehkonen, who received a pass from Necas after he won a board battle.

At 4:51 of the middle frame, Manson made it 4-0 when he scored his second tally of the season via a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

In his first game since October 16th, Kiviranta gave the Avs a 5-0 lead just nine seconds later with his first goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep set up by Ivan Ivan's feed.

Colorado's three goals in a span of 1:16 marked the fastest three tallies by the team since January 4, 2014 (three goals in 1:06).

Lehkonen gave the Avs a 6-0 lead at 16:15 of the third period with his ninth goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep set up by MacKinnon's backhand cross-ice feed.

Next Up

The Avalanche travels to Minnesota to face the Wild on Friday at 1:30 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

