Blackwood's 26 Saves Help Avalanche Record Three-Consecutive Shutouts For First Time Since November 2001

Winning Wednesday

Mackenzie Blackwood posted a 26-save shutout as the Avalanche defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-0 at Ball Arena on Wednesday to extend the team's win streak to 10 games. Ross Colton, Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Malinski, Josh Manson, Joel Kiviranta and Artturi Lehkonen all scored for Colorado while Martin Necas posted a pair of assists. On special teams, the Avs scored a power-play goal and went 4/4 on the penalty kill.

With his assist on Lehkonen's goal, MacKinnon passed Peter Stastny for the second-most assists in franchise history (669).

This is the second time in franchise history that the Avalanche posted three-consecutive shutouts and the first occurrence since November 14-18, 2001.

"Everyone [was] ready to go," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "I liked the start to the game. I thought we had good jump. [It] looked like we got our legs back tonight. And everyone [was] involved, including our [defensemen], on the offensive side of it."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 17-1-5.

"I think we're playing well," Colton said. "Obviously, we're getting amazing goaltending with that tandem back there, so they give us all the confidence in the world to play our game in front of them, which on a nightly basis is awesome."