Scott Wedgewood Posts 25-Save Shutout as Avalanche Defeats Blackhawks 1-0, Extends Win Streak to Nine Games

Makar Scores, Nielsen Records First NHL Point

CA-2526-recap-away-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Windy City Win

Scott Wedgewood's 25-save shutout helped the Avalanche defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 at United Center on Sunday. Cale Makar scored the game's lone goal while Tristen Nielsen posted the first point of his NHL career with an assist. This is the first time in franchise history that the Avalanche recorded shutouts on back-to-back days, after defeating the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday.

After being outshot 11-2 in the first period, the Avalanche recorded 19 second-period shots, compared to the Blackhawks' one in the middle frame. Overall, Colorado outshot Chicago 26-22.

"I thought [Wedgewood] did a great job keeping us in that game in the first period," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "And then we started to play the right way, a little bit more connected in all three zones. Much more competitive and harder in the battles and just led to better positioning and came up with more pucks."

Additionally, the Avalanche's penalty kill went 2/2.

With its ninth-consecutive win, the Avalanche improved to 16-1-5.

How It Happened

At 18:21 of the second period, Makar opened the scoring with his ninth goal of the season via a left-circle shot, cleaning up a rebound created by Nielsen, who started the play with an interception in the offensive zone.

Next Up

The Avalanche hosts the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

