Mackenzie Blackwood's 35-Save Shutout Leads Avalanche to 3-0 Victory Against Predators, Eighth-Consecutive Win

Avalanche Posts Its First Shutout of the Season

By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

A Shutout on Saturday

Mackenzie Blackwood posted a 35-save shutout to help the Avalanche defeat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena as the team recorded its first shutout of the season. Brent Burns, Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury scored for Colorado while Gabriel Landeskog, Parker Kelly, Brock Nelson and Artturi Lehkonen each posted an assist.

"He looks better and better every time he gets in the net," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about Blackwood. "Tonight he was outstanding."

After extending its win streak to eight games, the Avalanche improved to 15-1-5.

How It Happened

Burns opened the scoring 15 seconds into the game with his second goal of the season via a shot from above the right circle.

MacKinnon doubled Colorado's lead with his league-leading 17th goal of the season via an empty-net tally at 18:25 of the third.

At 19:09 of the third period, Drury gave the Avs a 3-0 lead with his fourth goal of the season via the team's second empty-net tally of the game.

Next Up

The Avalanche concludes its road trip against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 5 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+, NHL Network and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

