Mackenzie Blackwood's 35-Save Shutout Leads Avalanche to 3-0 Victory Against Predators, Eighth-Consecutive Win

A Shutout on Saturday

Mackenzie Blackwood posted a 35-save shutout to help the Avalanche defeat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena as the team recorded its first shutout of the season. Brent Burns, Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury scored for Colorado while Gabriel Landeskog, Parker Kelly, Brock Nelson and Artturi Lehkonen each posted an assist.

"He looks better and better every time he gets in the net," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about Blackwood. "Tonight he was outstanding."

After extending its win streak to eight games, the Avalanche improved to 15-1-5.