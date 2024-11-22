Avs Beat Capitals 2-1 to Win Second-Straight Road Game

Georgiev Makes 28 Saves, Named Game's First Star

CA-2425-AWAY-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Winning in Washington

The Avalanche beat the Capitals 2-1 at Capital One Arena to start their road trip 2-0-0. Mikko Rantanen and Miles Wood scored for Colorado while Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves.

"I liked a lot of things we were doing," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said after the game. "I think we stuck with our forecheck [offensive]-zone play, grinding to find scoring chances and finding a way to capitalize on a couple."

After his 28-save preformance, Georgiev was named the game's No. 1 star.

"We gave up some high-danger chances," Rantanen said. "And [Georgiev] made some big saves on those. So he was my No. 1 star tonight for sure."

How It Happened

Pierre-Luc Dubois opened the scoring with a shot from the doorstep at 17:04 of the first period.

The Avs tied the game on the power play at 14:19 of the middle frame when Rantanen's backhand centering pass pinballed into the net off a Capitals defender for his 13th goal of the season.

"Some of those go in for you every once in a while," Bednar said regarding the goal. "They go in against you every once in a while. But I like what we did."

The Burgundy and Blue took a 2-1 lead when Wood scored his second goal of the season at 3:29 of the third period from the below the left circle off Cale Makar's wrist shot.

"[Wood] was in a great spot tonight," Makar said. "[He] created that play and [Parker Kelly made] a nice drop pass and everybody [went] to the net. So [we're] just trying to get shots through, and when we get guys to the net, good things happen."

Despite a late push from the Capitals, the Avalanche held on to their lead and secured their 11th victory of the season.

Next Up

The Avs will head to Florida to face the Panthers on Saturday at 4 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.

