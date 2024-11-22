Avs Beat Capitals 2-1 to Win Second-Straight Road Game

Winning in Washington

The Avalanche beat the Capitals 2-1 at Capital One Arena to start their road trip 2-0-0. Mikko Rantanen and Miles Wood scored for Colorado while Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves.

"I liked a lot of things we were doing," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said after the game. "I think we stuck with our forecheck [offensive]-zone play, grinding to find scoring chances and finding a way to capitalize on a couple."

After his 28-save preformance, Georgiev was named the game's No. 1 star.

"We gave up some high-danger chances," Rantanen said. "And [Georgiev] made some big saves on those. So he was my No. 1 star tonight for sure."