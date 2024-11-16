Avalanche Fall 5-2 to Capitals

Washington scored the next two goals courtesy of Jakub Vrana on the power play at 4:25 and Connor McMichael at 7:48 of the opening period, taking a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

McMichael scored his second of the night at 1:53 of the second period to double the Capitals' lead. After the goal, Trent Miner replaced Justus Annunen in the Avalanche net, making his NHL debut.

The Burgundy and Blue cut Washington's lead in half at 4:03 of the middle frame when Nikolai Kovalenko scored his second goal of the season with a backhand shot from the doorstep off a rebound.