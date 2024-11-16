The Avalanche lost 5-2 to the Washington Capitals on Friday at Ball Arena. Parker Kelly posted a goal and an assist while Nikolai Kovalenko added a goal.
Avalanche Fall 5-2 to Capitals
Parker Kelly Posts Goal and Assist
How It Happened
Kelly scored his first goal of the season to open the scoring at 2:00 of the opening frame with a turn-around wrist shot from the top of the right circle through traffic.
Washington scored the next two goals courtesy of Jakub Vrana on the power play at 4:25 and Connor McMichael at 7:48 of the opening period, taking a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
McMichael scored his second of the night at 1:53 of the second period to double the Capitals' lead. After the goal, Trent Miner replaced Justus Annunen in the Avalanche net, making his NHL debut.
The Burgundy and Blue cut Washington's lead in half at 4:03 of the middle frame when Nikolai Kovalenko scored his second goal of the season with a backhand shot from the doorstep off a rebound.
At 9:21 of the middle frame, Jakob Chychrun restored Washington's two-goal lead with a shot from the high slot.
Rasmus Sandin scored an empty-net goal at 19:57 to put the Capitals up 5-2.
Next Up
The Avalanche will play the Flyers in Philadelphia in the first of a four-game road trip on Monday at 5 p.m. MT on Altitude TV and NHL Network.