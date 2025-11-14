Martin Necas' Two-Goal, Four-Point Game Leads Avalanche to 6-3 Victory Against Sabres

Success Against the Sabres

Martin Necas posted a pair of goals and two assists to help the Avalanche defeat the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at Ball Arena. Artturi Lehkonen, Gavin Brindley and Gabriel Landeskog each scored a goal while Nathan MacKinnon tied Peter Stastny for the second-most points in franchise history (1,048) via an assist.

“We’re having fun," Necas said. "We really brought the team together. You guys see the part on the ice, but off the ice, it’s been great. It’s kind of the first step for us to be great on the ice.”

With its fifth-consecutive win, the Avalanche improved to 12-1-5.