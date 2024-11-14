Mikko Rantanen Posts Natural Hat Trick to Help Avalanche Beat Kings 4-2

A Finn-Tastic Night

Mikko Rantanen posted his second hat trick of the season and moved into a share of the NHL's goal-scoring lead in the Avalanche's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena on Wednesday. With their third-straight victory, the Burgundy and Blue improved to 9-8-0 on the season.

In addition to Rantanen's fantastic game, Artturi Lehkonen posted a goal and an assist while Nathan MacKinnon added three assists. The reigning Hart Trophy winner leads the NHL in both points (33) and assists (27).

In net for Colorado, Alexandar Georgiev made 13 saves while the Avalanche allowed a season-low 15 shots on goal. In the second period, the Avalanche held the Kings without a shot on goal, marking the first time the Avalanche held their opponent without a shot on goal since the third period against the Arizona Coyotes on March 11, 2023.

"It means a lot," Jared Bednar said when asked about holding the Kings without a shot on goal in the middle frame. "It means our guys were committed on the defensive side of things. That's a really good hockey team over there and in order to do that you gotta have some urgency and commitment on the defensive side of things. It means we're headed in the right direction."