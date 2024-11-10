Avalanche Use Five-Goal Second Period to Beat Hurricanes 6-4

The Avalanche beat the Hurricanes 6-4 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon posted four points, Mikko Rantanen recorded three points, and Artturi Lehkonen registered a two-point night.

Jack Drury opened the scoring at 9:02 of the first period from the left slot off Jordan Martinook’s centering feed.

Martinook doubled Carolina’s lead at 4:37 of the second period with a shot from the bottom of the left circle.

With the Avalanche on the penalty kill, Cale Makar scored his sixth goal of the season at 9:13 of the second period after he intercepted a Carolina pass in his defensive zone, skated down the right-wing side, and sent a slap shot past Carolina goalie Spencer Martin.