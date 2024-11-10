Avalanche Use Five-Goal Second Period to Beat Hurricanes 6-4

MacKinnon, Rantanen, and Lehkonen Post Multi-Point Nights

CA-2425-HOME-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Avalanche beat the Hurricanes 6-4 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon posted four points, Mikko Rantanen recorded three points, and Artturi Lehkonen registered a two-point night.

Jack Drury opened the scoring at 9:02 of the first period from the left slot off Jordan Martinook’s centering feed.

Martinook doubled Carolina’s lead at 4:37 of the second period with a shot from the bottom of the left circle.

With the Avalanche on the penalty kill, Cale Makar scored his sixth goal of the season at 9:13 of the second period after he intercepted a Carolina pass in his defensive zone, skated down the right-wing side, and sent a slap shot past Carolina goalie Spencer Martin.

Sam Malinski evened the score with his first goal of the season at 10:57 of the middle frame with a backhand shot from the doorstep, finishing off the rebound created by MacKinnon’s right-circle shot.

Martin Necas gave Carolina a 3-2 lead on the power play at 12:26 of the second period with a shot from the right doorstep off Seth Jarvis’ cross-ice feed.

MacKinnon tied the game with his seventh goal of the season at 15:49 of the middle frame with a rush down the slot ending in a shot past Martin.

Lehkonen scored his second goal of the season to give the Avalanche a 4-3 lead at 16:42 of the second period from the doorstep when he deflected Rantanen's wrist shot past Martin.

Rantanen scored his seventh goal of the season with a right-circle wrist shot to double Colorado's lead on the power play at 18:49 of the second period.

Martinook scored his second of the game to put the Hurricanes within a goal with a shot from the left doorstep at 2:50 of the third period.

After MacKinnon won a defensive-zone faceoff, Rantanen scored his second of the night and eighth of the season with an empty-net tally at 19:10 of the third period.

The Avalanche are back in action on Monday when they host the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.

