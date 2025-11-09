Alberta Natives Cale Makar and Parker Kelly Each Score Twice As Avalanche Defeats Oilers 9-1 in Edmonton

MacKinnon Scores Twice, Records 700th Even-Strength Point

By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Offensive Outburst

No team had scored nine goals in a game this season until Saturday, when Alberta Natives Cale Makar and Parker Kelly both scored twice to help the Avalanche defeat the Edmonton Oilers 9-1 at Rogers Place. Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury both posted a pair of goals, Gavin Brindley added a tally and Scott Wedgewood stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced. Since the franchise moved to Denver, this game is the first time the Avalanche won a road game by eight goals.

"Really special night to have lots of friends and family here," Kelly said. "Super cool and one I won't forget."

This was the first time since the Avalanche relocated to Denver that it had four players with multi-goal games in a single contest. Of the 12 Avs skaters to record a point, eight recorded at least two, including Brindley and Zakhar Bardakov, who each posted their first-career multi-point game.

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 9-1-5.

How It Happened

Makar opened the scoring at 13:29 of the first period with his fifth goal of the season via a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that went off the post and in. With the goal, Makar extended his season-opening road point streak to nine games, which is the longest by a defenseman in franchise history.

With the secondary assist on the goal, Nathan MacKinnon became the second player in franchise history to record 700 even-strength points, joining Joe Sakic, who posted 961.

Makar doubled Colorado's lead with his second goal of the game and sixth of the season at 14:35 of the first period via a right-circle wrist shot shortly after a faceoff win.

The Avs took a 3-0 lead at 2:38 of the middle frame when Brindley scored his second goal of the season by cleaning up a net-front rebound.

At 4:45 of the middle frame, Drury gave the Avs a 4-0 lead with his second goal of the season when he redirected Brent Burns' slap pass from the slot.

Kelly put the Avs ahead 5-0 with his third goal of the season at 9:34 of the second period via a backhand shot from the right doorstep.

Connor McDavid put the Oilers on the board with a power-play goal via a left-circle wrist shot at 11:30 of the second period.

Kelly scored a short-handed goal for his second tally of the game and third of the season at 14:38 of the middle frame via a breakaway.

MacKinnon gave the Avs a 7-1 lead with his 11th goal of the season via a left-circle shot off the rush at 24 seconds of the third period.

Just after exiting the penalty box, MacKinnon put the Avs up 8-1 by scoring his 12th goal of the season via a wrist shot from the top of the left circle off the rush at 5:02 of the third period.

At 14:28 of the third period, Drury scored his second goal of the game via a shot from the high slot set up by Ross Colton to give the Avs a 9-1 lead.

Next Up

The Avalanche concludes its two-game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 8 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

