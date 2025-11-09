Alberta Natives Cale Makar and Parker Kelly Each Score Twice As Avalanche Defeats Oilers 9-1 in Edmonton

Offensive Outburst

No team had scored nine goals in a game this season until Saturday, when Alberta Natives Cale Makar and Parker Kelly both scored twice to help the Avalanche defeat the Edmonton Oilers 9-1 at Rogers Place. Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury both posted a pair of goals, Gavin Brindley added a tally and Scott Wedgewood stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced. Since the franchise moved to Denver, this game is the first time the Avalanche won a road game by eight goals.

"Really special night to have lots of friends and family here," Kelly said. "Super cool and one I won't forget."

This was the first time since the Avalanche relocated to Denver that it had four players with multi-goal games in a single contest. Of the 12 Avs skaters to record a point, eight recorded at least two, including Brindley and Zakhar Bardakov, who each posted their first-career multi-point game.

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 9-1-5.