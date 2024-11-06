The Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 6-3 at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Nathan MacKinnon recorded his first-career five-assist game, Mikko Rantanen scored twice, Cale Makar registered two assists, and Artturi Lehkonen posted two points in his return to the lineup.
Colorado's Stars Shine in 6-3 Win Over Seattle
Lehkonen Scores in 2024-25 Debut
Chris Wagner opened the scoring at 2:28 of the first period with a right-circle wrist shot off a cross-ice feed from MacKinnon, who deked past Seattle’s Eeli Tolvanen at the left point before passing to Wagner.
Jaden Schwartz tied the game with a goal from the blue paint off a centering feed from Matty Beniers at 12:58 of the opening frame.
Ivan Ivan gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead at 14:12 of the first period with a right-circle wrist shot off a rebound created by Nikolai Kovalenko’s drive to the net.
Jared McCann made it a 2-2 game with a shot from the slot on the power-play goal at 23 seconds of the second period.
In his 2024-25 debut, Lehkonen gave the Avalanche the lead at 6:44 of the middle frame with his first goal of the season on the power play with a one-timer from the slot.
The Avalanche doubled their lead on the power play at 9:11 of the second period when Mikko Rantanen scored his fifth goal of the season with a right-circle one-timer.
Beniers cut Colorado's lead to one at 17:31 of the third period with a deflection at the left doorstep off a left-circle shot from Brandon Montour.
Rantanen scored his second of the game and sixth of the season with an empty-net tally from the right circle at 17:55 of the third period to put Colorado ahead 5-3.
Kovalenko scored his second of the season to give the Avalanche a 6-3 lead with a power-play goal at 19:58 of the third period from the left doorstep off a feed from Casey Mittelstadt.
Next up for the Avalanche is a trip to Winnipeg where they’ll face the Jets on Thursday at 6 p.m. MT on Altitude TV, 9News, and Altitude+.