Colorado's Stars Shine in 6-3 Win Over Seattle

Beniers cut Colorado's lead to one at 17:31 of the third period with a deflection at the left doorstep off a left-circle shot from Brandon Montour.

Rantanen scored his second of the game and sixth of the season with an empty-net tally from the right circle at 17:55 of the third period to put Colorado ahead 5-3.

Kovalenko scored his second of the season to give the Avalanche a 6-3 lead with a power-play goal at 19:58 of the third period from the left doorstep off a feed from Casey Mittelstadt.