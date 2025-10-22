Colorado Falls 4-3 to Mammoth in Overtime

Defeat on the Road
The Avalanche lost 4-3 in overtime to the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Tuesday. Cale Makar, Jack Drury and Martin Necas scored for Colorado while Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves.
Avalanche Extends Season-Opening Point Streak to Seven Games
Makar opened the scoring with his third goal of the season at 5:29 of the first period via a shot from the point. Picking up his first-career NHL point on the goal was Zakhar Bardakov, who made a strong play on the forecheck before creating a screen in the low slot.
Utah's Nick Schmaltz tied the game with a power-play goal at 9:17 of the middle frame with a shot from the doorstep.
Lawson Crouse gave the Mammoth a 2-1 lead with a one-timer from the right circle at 12:30 of the second period.
Drury tied the game at 1:10 of the third period with his first goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep set up by Ross Colton's saucer pass.
Mikhail Sergachev gave the Mammoth a 3-2 lead at 5:20 of the third period with a shot from the right circle.
Necas tied the game at 17:44 of the third period with his fifth goal of the season via a sharp-angle shot from above the right goal line.
Utah's Dylan Guenther scored the game-winning goal at 33 seconds of overtime with a shot from the doorstep.
The Avalanche host the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.