Colorado Falls 4-3 to Mammoth in Overtime

Avalanche Extends Season-Opening Point Streak to Seven Games

CA-2526-recap-away-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat on the Road

The Avalanche lost 4-3 in overtime to the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Tuesday. Cale Makar, Jack Drury and Martin Necas scored for Colorado while Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves.

How It Happened

Makar opened the scoring with his third goal of the season at 5:29 of the first period via a shot from the point. Picking up his first-career NHL point on the goal was Zakhar Bardakov, who made a strong play on the forecheck before creating a screen in the low slot.

Utah's Nick Schmaltz tied the game with a power-play goal at 9:17 of the middle frame with a shot from the doorstep.

Lawson Crouse gave the Mammoth a 2-1 lead with a one-timer from the right circle at 12:30 of the second period.

Drury tied the game at 1:10 of the third period with his first goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep set up by Ross Colton's saucer pass.

Mikhail Sergachev gave the Mammoth a 3-2 lead at 5:20 of the third period with a shot from the right circle.

Necas tied the game at 17:44 of the third period with his fifth goal of the season via a sharp-angle shot from above the right goal line.

Utah's Dylan Guenther scored the game-winning goal at 33 seconds of overtime with a shot from the doorstep.

Next Up

The Avalanche host the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.

News Feed

Colorado Avalanche Unveils Specialty Jersey

Avalanche History Filled with Quebec Roots

A Meeting with the Mammoth

Scott Wedgewood Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

MacKinnon Scores Twice as Avalanche Defeat Bruins 4-1

A Bout with the Bruins at Ball

Nichushkin Scores Twice, Helps Avalanche Defeat Blue Jackets 4-1

Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Andrea Rivera

A Clash in Columbus

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Jahaira Chavarria

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Angelina Termunde

MacKinnon's Two-Goal Game Helps Avalanche Defeat Sabres 3-1

A Battle in Buffalo

Avalanche Fall 5-4 to Stars in Shootout

“I Just Love It”: Brent Burns Enjoying the Little Things as He Approaches 1,500 Games

A Duel with Dallas

Great Scott! Wedgewood Stands on His Head, Makes 31 Saves As Avs Defeat Utah 2-1 in Home Opener

Battle of the Rockies at Ball Arena