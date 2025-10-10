Great Scott! Wedgewood Stands on His Head, Makes 31 Saves As Avs Defeat Utah 2-1 in Home Opener

MacKinnon and Colton Score for Colorado

CA-2526-recap-home-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defending Home Ice

Scott Wedgewood's brilliant 31-save performance along with tallies from Ross Colton and Nathan MacKinnon helped the Avalanche win 2-1 against the Utah Mammoth in their Home Opener at Ball Arena on Thursday.

“It’s obviously a good way to start it, but I play the same game every time," Wedgewood said. "I’ve just been confident coming into the season, confident here last year [since] I got here. It’s a fun team to play behind and my game is in a good spot. It’s nice when it all comes together. Not every night [is] going to be perfect, but two games, one goal, it’s a nice way to get going.”

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 2-0-0.

"It’s awesome," Wedgewood said about the crowd chanting his name. "I had it once in Team Canada back in World Juniors; they gave me a good roar, but this is the most consistent it’s ever been. It’s fun. I gave them a little, ‘hoorah’ there at the end on the star with the interview, but it boosts you up. It’s obviously fun. They’ve taken to me, I’ve taken to them and it’s been a good fit here."

How It Happened

The Avs opened the scoring when Colton tallied his first goal of the season via a one-timer from the slot off the rush at 10:57 of the opening period. Colton was set up by Jack Drury, who received a cross-ice saucer pass from Victor Olofsson. Samuel Girard began the sequence with a bank pass off the boards to Olofsson, who received the feed at the right point.

“It was a really nice play," Colton said about his goal. "I think it started in the D-zone and then great pass by Olly (Colorado RW Victor Olofsson) over to Jack (Colorado C Jack Drury) and then, thankfully, he heard me. I was screaming for it pretty loud and he’s got eyes in the back of his head there, I guess. Unbelievable pass by him.”

Utah's Dylan Guenther tied the game at 17:48 of the second period with a power-play goal via a one-timer from the slot.

MacKinnon's first goal of the season, a power-play tally via a left-circle wrist shot, gave the Avs a 2-1 lead at 2:52 of the third period.

Next Up

The Avalanche host the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude, KTVD-20 and Altitude+.

News Feed

Battle of the Rockies at Ball Arena

Necas Scores Twice as Avalanche Defeat Kings 4-1 in Season Opener

Legends Global and Ball Arena Partner with Colorado Avalanche to Introduce Fan-Friendly Pricing and New Vendors

Kicking Off the Campaign Against the Kings

Contract Extension in Hand, Parker Kelly Looking to Continue Growth in Second Season with Avalanche

Avs Much Healthier to Start 2025-26 Season Than They Were a Year Ago

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Eight

Avalanche Fall 3-2 to Stars in Preseason Finale

Avalanche and Artist Karma Leigh Partner to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Avalanche Claim Ilya Solovyov Off Waivers

Erik Johnson’s Best Moments

Avalanche Fall 2-1 to Golden Knights in Preseason Action

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Five

Erik Johnson Announces Retirement

Avalanche Comeback to Defeat Golden Knights 4-2 in Preseason Action

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Two

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Five

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Eight