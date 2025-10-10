Great Scott! Wedgewood Stands on His Head, Makes 31 Saves As Avs Defeat Utah 2-1 in Home Opener

Defending Home Ice

Scott Wedgewood's brilliant 31-save performance along with tallies from Ross Colton and Nathan MacKinnon helped the Avalanche win 2-1 against the Utah Mammoth in their Home Opener at Ball Arena on Thursday.

“It’s obviously a good way to start it, but I play the same game every time," Wedgewood said. "I’ve just been confident coming into the season, confident here last year [since] I got here. It’s a fun team to play behind and my game is in a good spot. It’s nice when it all comes together. Not every night [is] going to be perfect, but two games, one goal, it’s a nice way to get going.”

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 2-0-0.

"It’s awesome," Wedgewood said about the crowd chanting his name. "I had it once in Team Canada back in World Juniors; they gave me a good roar, but this is the most consistent it’s ever been. It’s fun. I gave them a little, ‘hoorah’ there at the end on the star with the interview, but it boosts you up. It’s obviously fun. They’ve taken to me, I’ve taken to them and it’s been a good fit here."