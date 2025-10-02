Avalanche Fall 2-1 to Golden Knights in Preseason Action

Defeat on the Road
The Avalanche lost 2-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in preseason action on Wednesday. Gabriel Landeskog scored Colorado's goal while Scott Wedgewood made 30 saves in net for the Avalanche.
Landeskog Scores, Wedgewood Makes 30 Saves
Landeskog opened the scoring at 18:07 of the first period with via a right-circle wrist shot.
Brett Howden tied the game for Vegas at 5:30 of the third period when he redirected Brayden McNabb's slap shot.
The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead at 14:40 of the third period when William Karlsson scored from the slot.
The Avalanche conclude their preseason play on the road against the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 4 p.m. MT.