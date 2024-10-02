Avalanche Fall to Golden Knights 6-1 in Preseason Action

Jere Innala Scores for Colorado

IMG_5415
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Avalanche dropped their fourth preseason game 6-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Jere Innala was the goal-scorer for Colorado while Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves.

Colorado opened the scoring on the power play at 3:57 of the first period when Innala took Nathan MacKinnon’s pass in the slot and sent a one-timer past Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid.

Vegas answered with a power-play goal of its own at 8:56 of the opening frame on a Trevor Lewis shot from between the circles through traffic.

Brendan Brisson gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at 15:58 of the period with a shot from the low slot off a feed from Kai Uchacz.

Vegas took its 2-1 lead into the first intermission along with a 15-9 advantage in shots on goal.

Zach Aston-Reese doubled the Golden Knights’ lead at 8:36 of the second period with a shot from the left doorstep off an assist from Pavel Dorofeyev.

The Golden Knights led 3-1 after 40 minutes of play and took a 26-21 advantage in shots on goal into the third period.

Joe Fleming extended Vegas’ lead to 4-1 with a right-circle slapshot off a pass from Brisson at 2:09 of the third period.

Aston-Reese scored his second goal of the night to give Vegas a 5-1 lead at 4:59 when he batted the puck out of mid-air into the net from the doorstep.

Tanner Laczynski gave Vegas a 6-1 lead at 13:19 with a mid-air backhand deflection in front of the blue paint.

The Avalanche’s next game is on Thursday at 8 p.m. MT against the Golden Knights in Vegas and will be broadcast on NHL Network.

