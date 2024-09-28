The Avalanche fell 4-2 to the Dallas Stars in their second preseason game at American Airlines Center on Friday. Ivan Ivan and Parker Kelly were the Avalanche's goal-scorers while Alexandar Georgiev made 14 saves in 31:06 of action for Colorado.
Avalanche Drop Second Preseason Game to Stars 4-2
Kovalenko Posts Two-Assist Night for Avalanche
Matt Duchene opened the scoring at 4:50 of the first period with a right-circle wrist shot off the rush that went off the crossbar.
The Stars took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission along with a 12-5 advantage on shots on goal.
Ivan tied the game on the power play at 3:08 of the second period with a shot from the left doorstep thanks to a great set up from Nikolai Kovalenko.
Tyler Seguin gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 4:12 of the middle frame with a shot from the low slot off a feed from Thomas Harley.
The Avalanche tied the game at 2-2 at 7:26 of the second period when Kelly scored from the low slot off a fantastic pass from Kovalenko.
The teams entered the second intermission tied at two with Dallas taking a 20-16 advantage in shots on goal into the third period.
Duchene scored his second of the game from just outside the bluepaint off a cross-ice feed from Tyler Seguin 38 seconds into the third period to give the Stars a 3-2 lead.
Kole Lind doubled Dallas' lead at 18:28 with a long-range empty-net goal after crossing the red line.
Next up for the Avalanche is a matchup with Utah Hockey Club at Ball Arena on Sunday at 5 p.m. MT.