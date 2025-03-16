Cale Makar Scores Game-Winning Overtime Goal As Avalanche Outshine Stars 4-3

An Electric Ending

Cale Makar scored in overtime and added two assists to help the Avalanche defeat the Dallas Stars 4-3 at Ball Arena on Sunday. Martin Necas, Valeri Nichushkin and Jonathan Drouin each scored for the Avs. In net for Colorado, Scott Wedgewood stopped 19 of the 22 shots he faced and made several incredible stops throughout the game.

"[Wedgewood has] been awesome for us," Makar said. "And we're very fortunate to have two really good goalies and lean on them when we need to. But [Wedgewood has] held us in the last couple games he's played, that's for sure."

Wedgewood has won his last four starts and is now 9-4-0 with the Avalanche.

"I thought he was rock solid again," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about Wedgewood, adding that "he's been spectacular" in his last four starts.

With their ninth-consecutive win at home, the Avalanche improved to 41-24-3.

"I think we played a solid hockey game on both sides of the puck," Bednar said.