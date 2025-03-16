Cale Makar Scores Game-Winning Overtime Goal As Avalanche Outshine Stars 4-3

Colorado Wins Ninth-Consecutive Home Game

CA-2425-DR-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

An Electric Ending

Cale Makar scored in overtime and added two assists to help the Avalanche defeat the Dallas Stars 4-3 at Ball Arena on Sunday. Martin Necas, Valeri Nichushkin and Jonathan Drouin each scored for the Avs. In net for Colorado, Scott Wedgewood stopped 19 of the 22 shots he faced and made several incredible stops throughout the game.

"[Wedgewood has] been awesome for us," Makar said. "And we're very fortunate to have two really good goalies and lean on them when we need to. But [Wedgewood has] held us in the last couple games he's played, that's for sure."

Wedgewood has won his last four starts and is now 9-4-0 with the Avalanche.

"I thought he was rock solid again," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about Wedgewood, adding that "he's been spectacular" in his last four starts.

With their ninth-consecutive win at home, the Avalanche improved to 41-24-3.

"I think we played a solid hockey game on both sides of the puck," Bednar said.

How It Happened

Dallas' Jason Robertson opened the scoring at 4:10 of the first period with a shot from the right doorstep.

Necas tied the game on the power play at 14:09 of the first period with his 23rd goal of the season via a net-front deflection on Cale Makar's shot from the point.

The Avs took a 2-1 lead when Nichushkin scored his 17th goal of the season via a right-circle wrist shot through Brock Nelson's net-front screen at 6:24 of the second period.

Drouin gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead 17:19 of the second period with his 10th goal of the season via a right-circle one-timer set up by Sam Malinski. Earlier in the shift, Malinski broke his stick but received a new one from the Avs' equipment staff on the bench before setting up the goal. With the secondary assist on the goal, Nichushkin recorded the 300th point of his career.

Mavrik Bourque put the Stars within one with a goal at 14:12 of the third period.

The Stars tied the game when Matt Duchene scored at 14:32.

Makar scored the game-winning tally at 34 seconds of overtime with his 25th goal of the season via a shot from the bottom of the right circle.

Next Up

The Avalanche begin a three-game road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 5 p.m. MT on TNT and Max.

