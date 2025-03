Victory On the Road

Parker Kelly scored twice and Ross Colton posted two assists as the Avalanche beat the Flames 4-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. Ryan Lindgren and Valeri Nichushkin each scored for Colorado while Scott Wedgewood stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced in net for the Avs.

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 40-24-3.