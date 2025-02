At 2:57 of the third period, MacKinnon doubled Colorado's lead on the power play with his 22nd goal of the year via a shot from the left doorstep.

"It's just a different setup," MacKinnon said about the power play. "I'm going to the net a little bit more with [Necas]...he [was] such a good half-wall player in Carolina obviously. I watched a lot of video on him when he came here, and he was so good on the half wall. So I don't want to hog it too much. And I think a little rotation is always pretty good. I think it confuses [the defense] a little bit."