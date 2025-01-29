Avalanche Fall 5-2 to Islanders

A Loss on Long Island
The Avalanche lost to the New York Islanders 5-2 at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Artturi Lehkonen and Jack Drury scored for Colorado while Martin Necas posted two assists.
Lehkonen Scores in Third-Consecutive Game
Anders Lee put the Islanders on the board first at 4:11 of the second period.
To tie the game, Lehkonen scored his 21st tally of the season at 13:00 of the middle frame with a shot from the left doorstep while sitting on the ice set up by MacKinnon's centering feed. With that goal, Lehkonen has scored in the team's last three games and has tied his career high for goals in a season.
Simon Holmstrom gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 1:54 of the third period with a shot from the right circle.
The Islanders doubled their lead at 11:23 of the third when Bo Horvat scored from the left doorstep.
Drury scored his second goal in as many games and fifth of the season on a breakaway set up by Necas' feed at 14:55 of the third.
Alexander Romanov gave the Islanders a 4-2 lead at 17:31 of the third with a shot through traffic and Holmstrom made it 5-2 with an empty-net goal at 18:50.
The Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude2 and Altitude+.